at a CAGR of 8.14%, In Situ Hybridization Market Size Worth USD 28.86 Billion in 2030

Increasing usage of in-situ hybridization techniques for visualizing and quantifying viral load

Market Size – USD 14.32 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.14%, Market Trends – Use of chromogenic in-situ hybridization for detection of cytokines in psoriasis and atopic dermatitis ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global in-situ hybridization market size was USD 14.32 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.14% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of cancer, genetic disorders, and infectious diseases is a crucial factor driving market revenue growth.

In-situ hybridization is used for localization of nucleic acids and specific genes in cells, tissues, and histological sections. A reporter molecule, either fluorophore or chromophore, is linked to complementary strand of nucleic acid region of concern to visualize deoxyribonucleic or ribonucleic acids. It is extensively used for assessing degree of gene expression, evaluate production of different proteins that may lead to diseases, and also diagnose pathogenic diseases based on complementary molecules of bacterial and viral genomes. In addition, applications of in-situ hybridization in karyotyping, phylogenetic analysis, physical mapping, developmental biology and pathology profiling have increased its adoption in various end-use industries and research sectors.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the In Situ Hybridization market along with crucial statistical data about the In Situ Hybridization market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Some major companies in the global market report include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Biocare Medical, LLC., Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Zytomed Systems GmbH, Gerresheimer AG, Genomed Biotechnologies, Inc., and Abnova Corporation.

Highlights from the Report

The fluorescence in-situ hybridization segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2021. FISH is used for molecular diagnosis of breast cancer through detection of extra copies of HER2 gene, overexpression of which leads to disease. Rising use of fluorescence ISH for genetic anomalies and gene rearrangements is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment between 2022 and 2030.

The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share during the forecast period. Increasing applications of in-situ hybridization kits in pre-hybridization, post-hybridization, and hybridization treatments and use of kits in research laboratories for specific nucleic acid investigations in cells and tissues is driving revenue growth of this segment. Demand for staining solutions blockers, and hybridization and pre-hybridization buffers is increasing with increasing usage of in-situ hybridization kits.

The cancer diagnosis segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global in-situ hybridization market in 2021. Rising prevalence of breast cancer, leukemia, sarcoma, and other types of cancer is increasing demand for ISH-based diagnostic methods in medical centers and research laboratories, which is supporting revenue growth of the market. According to statistics of the American Cancer Society (ACS), 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer and 43,250 breast cancer-related deaths have been estimated to occur in the U.S. in 2022, which is expected to increase adoption of ISH technologies for early diagnosis and treatment.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the In Situ Hybridization industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global in-situ hybridization market based on technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization (FISH)

Chromogenic In-Situ Hybridization (CISH)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Kits and Reagents

Probes

Instruments

Software

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cancer Diagnosis

Disease Diagnosis

Immunology

Neuroscience

Cytology

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Academic and Research Laboratories

Biotechnology Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CRO)

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

