IR Spectroscopy Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028
Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries and increasing investments in research and development
VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IR Spectroscopy Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the IR Spectroscopy market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global IR Spectroscopy market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global IR Spectroscopy market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the IR Spectroscopy industry to give an overall analysis.
The global IR spectroscopy market size reached USD 1.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries such as chemicals, biological research, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others is a key factor expected to continue to drive growth of the global IR spectroscopy market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to further propel market growth going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of mid-infrared spectroscopy is expected to augment market growth in the near future.
The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Key players in the market include Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.
Objectives of the Report:
Industrial structure analysis of the IR Spectroscopy market by identification of various sub-segments
Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis
Competitive landscape benchmarking
Analysis of IR Spectroscopy market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market
Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global IR Spectroscopy market
Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements,
The report studies the historical data of the IR Spectroscopy Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.
Emergen Research has segmented the global IR spectroscopy market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Micro Spectroscopes
Hyphenated Spectroscopes
Portable Spectroscopes
Benchtop Spectroscopes
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Near-Infrared
Mid-Infrared
Far-Infrared
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Chemicals
Biological Research
Healthcare & pharmaceuticals
Consumer Electronics
Environmental
Food & Beverages
Others
The complete regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Key Points of IR Spectroscopy Market:
Benchtop spectroscopes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of benchtop spectroscopes systems to identify chemical characteristics of nuclear/molecular patterns of specimens is expected to boost growth of this segment.
In terms of market share, the mid-infrared segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of mid-infrared technology to recognized molecules based on activity between particles and magnetic fields in mid-infrared area.
