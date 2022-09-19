IR Spectroscopy Market Demand, Size, Industry Growth and Share Analysis Research Report till 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries and increasing investments in research and development

Market Size – USD 1.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.9%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of mid-infrared spectroscopy. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IR Spectroscopy Market report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the IR Spectroscopy market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global IR Spectroscopy market from various perspectives to deliver a detailed, informative, and precise analysis of regional growth, competition, and market segmentation, among other factors. Moreover, it also gives an accurate account of the significant breakthroughs and developments that influence the global IR Spectroscopy market. It also focuses on both the global as well as the regional expansion of the IR Spectroscopy industry to give an overall analysis.

The global IR spectroscopy market size reached USD 1.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing demand for IR spectroscopy in diverse industries such as chemicals, biological research, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, food & beverages, and others is a key factor expected to continue to drive growth of the global IR spectroscopy market over the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments in research and development in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries is expected to further propel market growth going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of mid-infrared spectroscopy is expected to augment market growth in the near future.

The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global IR spectroscopy market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Micro Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

Portable Spectroscopes

Benchtop Spectroscopes

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Near-Infrared

Mid-Infrared

Far-Infrared

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Chemicals

Biological Research

Healthcare & pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Environmental

Food & Beverages

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Points of IR Spectroscopy Market:

Benchtop spectroscopes segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing usage of benchtop spectroscopes systems to identify chemical characteristics of nuclear/molecular patterns of specimens is expected to boost growth of this segment.

In terms of market share, the mid-infrared segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of mid-infrared technology to recognized molecules based on activity between particles and magnetic fields in mid-infrared area.

IR Spectroscopy Market Size Worth USD 1.63 Billion in 2028