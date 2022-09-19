Intrinseque Health Accelerates its International Expansion with Opening of New United Kingdom Office

Intrinseque Health, an EN ISO 13485 Certified, global full-service Clinical Supply Chain services provider, has expanded its operations in The United Kingdom

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its new facility, the company will now offer additional services, such as; Warehousing, Storage, Inventory Management, Kitting, Labelling & Printing. These services will be offered locally in the U.K. region.

“The U.K. is an important region for drug development for our customers. With expansion of Intrinseque Health’s operations in the U.K., the company will be able to offer an even wider range of services to its customers,” said, Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health. Intrinseque Health’s ability to source medical equipment, ancillary supplies & clinical trial materials, locally in-country is unparalleled in the industry. Although we have been operating in the EU & the U.K. since Intrinseque Health’s incorporation, this new expansion, enables us to offer more effective services to our partners. This further demonstrates our commitment to our customers to offer a wider range of drug development services even in the U.K.,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485 certified global clinical trial support services provider committed to the utmost in service delivery to drug development organizations (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Medical Device & Contract Research Organizations (CROs)). It’s Management Team of industry professionals has over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across a wide array of therapeutic areas. This vast experience enables us to empathize with our customers while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain-points of conducting a clinical trial.

Regions & countries throughout the world will often present a unique set of regulatory and logistical challenges. It is our responsibility to understand and overcome these while ensuring that your products, supplies, equipment and services are available where needed to ensure study timelines are met. Intrinseque Health utilizes an operational methodology that is based on proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. Our practice is to engage with our Customers, early and often to ensure implementation of a robust clinical supply plan, resulting in the most successful study start-up and initiation.



www.intrinsequehealth.com contact@intrinsequehealth.com