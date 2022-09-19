Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Size Worth USD 866.1 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 23.9%

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Increased investments in research and development of advanced cancer therapies.

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oncolytic virus therapy market size is expected to reach USD 866.1 Million at a steady CAGR of 23.9% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of oncolytic virus therapy market can be attributed to rising cancer incidence globally. Cancer is a major cause of deaths in countries across the globe and it is estimated that in 2020, over 1.8 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the US, with over 0.6 Million deaths occurring due to the disease. Also, around 70% of cancer mortality occurs in low and middle-income countries.

Oncolytic virus therapy (a type of immunotherapy) uses engineered viruses to destroy cancer cells without affecting healthy cells in the human body. Once a cancer cell is destroyed, it releases cancer antigens that trigger immune responses to destroy other tumor cells in the body.

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market along with crucial statistical data about the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2030. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Oncolytics Biotech Inc., Lokon Pharma AB, PsiOxus Therapeutics, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., CG Oncology Inc., ORYX GmbH & Co. KG, VCNBiosciences, DNAtrix, Targovax, and SillaJen Inc.

Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Oncolytics Biotech made announced the signing of a partnership agreement with AIO and Roche to commence a Phase ½ trial(GOBLET) for gastrointestinal cancer. The trial would examine the use of pelareorep with anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor by Roche in cancer patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are considered beneficial in stimulating immune responses to destroy cancer cells. In addition, certain monoclonal antibodies are capable of blocking the connection between the cellular growth promoting proteins and cancer cells, thereby killing the cancer cells.

Oncolytic virus therapy in the treatment of lung cancer is used to deliver specific immunomodulatory or therapeutic genes to destroy cancer cells. Oncolytic virus therapy holds significant potential to improve tumor cell oncolysis and circumvent resistance mechanisms of tumor cells. It was estimated that in 2020, over 0.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with lung cancer, which accounted for around 13.0% of the total individuals diagnosed with cancer in the same year.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global oncolytic virus therapy market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Checkpoint Inhibitors

Cancer Vaccines

Immunomodulators

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Melanoma

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Key Points of Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market

