Direct to Garment Printing Market is Expected to Exceed US$ 1,820.1 Mn by 2032 Owing to the Surging Popularity of Stylish Garments | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe currently holds the largest share of the direct to garment printing market with a notable revenue of 49%. This is attributed to the increasing demand for specialized direct to garment printing that offers a wide range of fashion patterns and colour schemes

The global direct-to-garment printing market is expected to poise a lucrative growth opportunity by registering a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. The market is predicted to be valued at US$ 822.1 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,820.1 Mn by 2032.



The reduction in the time span of fashion designs and rising demand for ‘fast fashion products have had a positive impact on the direct-to-garment printing market owing to the changing consumer behavior which is extracted from rapid urbanization and faster adaptability are predicted to inspire creative innovations for the direct to the garment printing industry in the future. The growing use of Inkjet printers aid in reducing electricity consumption by over 60% in comparison with screen printers. In addition to that, the utilization of direct-to-garment printing equipment massively reduced the wastage of color or ink. These aforementioned factors are contributing to higher sales of direct to garment printing market.

Direct to garment printing allows users to print substrates that are difficult to print with other systems. It can easily print any image regardless of its difficulty. Another benefit of direct to garment printing is that the prints last longer.

Direct to garment printing generally uses inks which are pigmented water based inks. Pre-treatment is a very important step to get a good quality print from direct to garment printer. This printing technique has made it easy to print on fabrics which was not possible in the traditional manner.

Key Takeaways

· Significant popularity of stylish, funky, and colorful apparel has been witnessed globally which is expected to propel the demand for digital garment printing. Moreover, the requirement of human resources at the printing facilities has been rendered unimportant since using these machines can elevate the level of automation.

· Textile printing manufacturers all over the world are persistently looking to enhance their operational profitability by improving print quality in order to attract more customers and decrease operational expenses. Therefore, by cutting the consumption of resources, manufacturers are able to reduce the operational costs and provide high-quality and sharpness on the prints, the direct-to-garment method provides a crucial advantage on both fronts.

· The use of printed textiles has significantly increased with time in car interior decor and vehicle wrapping, which is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the market size. Similarly, the adoption of direct-to-garment printing is swelling in popularity in home décor and soft signage applications for various products such as bedsheets, pillow covers, wallpapers, and wood.

· Technological advancements such as 3D printing and hot melt printing for textile applications are another reason for the accelerated popularity of direct-to-garment printing market growth over the assessment period. In addition to that, the demand for direct to garment printing is likely to surge the presence of numerous fashion enterprises in countries like Rome, Milan, Venice, and Palermo.

· Since it offers an array of alternatives that permits printing on garments and can easily print any image regardless of its difficulty, the demand for direct-to-garment printing is extremely high. Moreover, several other benefits such as non-solubility, colorfastness, resistance to damage, and sublimation inks are expected to bolster growth in the direct-to-garment printing market.

· Due to its wide usage in the textile and the clothing and soft signage segments, direct to garment printing market is expected to create a lucrative outlook for textile and décor for the maximum share of direct to garment printing market due to the growing demand for textiles across the globe and the rising demand for polyester fabrics in the textile industry.

“The rising trend of customization among the young population is creating demand for new varieties of prints, for this purpose manufacturers employ direct to garment printers, thereby creating growth opportunities within the global direct to garment printing market. Says FMI analyst

Competitive Landscape

The surging demand for stable profitability and printed textiles is inviting new vendors into the market. In addition to that, the swelling demand for sustainable products is also predicted to work in favor of the market. Major players operating in the direct-to-garment printing market are primarily focused on new product launches and establishing partnerships.

Direct to Garment Printing Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global market of direct to garment printing by printer type (industrial DTG inkjet printers and desktop DTG inkjet printers), by ink (reactive, acid, disperse and pigment) by substrate (cotton, silk, rayon, linen, polyester, polyamide and others) by end use (clothing & apparel, household, technical textiles and others) across seven regions.

More Insights into the Direct to Garment Printing Market

European regions are expected to hold the largest market share of the direct-to-garment printing market with an impressive revenue of about 49% of the total market share. This is attributed to the ever-lasting demand for garment printing that offers a wide range of fashion patterns and color schemes.

With the growing need for printing in Italy’s fashion industry, the country is known as the dominant market in the region. In addition to that, the need for the fastest turnaround times, more variable data printing with high quality, shorter runs, and economic recovery are some of the prominent factors that are expected to surge the adoption of direct-to-garment printing in this region.

