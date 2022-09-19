Safe-T Gains Momentum With its Anti-Fraud Solution Equipped to Respond to the $80 billion Advertising Fraud Market

/EIN News/ -- The Company's Enterprise Privacy Solutions Unit Won Three New Leading Customers

HERZLIYA, Israel, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that its enterprise privacy unit won three new leading customers to use its advanced solution for advertising fraud detection, mitigation, and prevention.

Advertising fraud is an existing and growing industry issue, one that causes a waste of billions of dollars annually for both enterprises and consumers. According to Business of Apps, the total cost of advertising fraud in 2022 reached $81 billion, predicted to increase to $100 billion by 2023.

“Our privacy enterprise unit offers top-of-the-line technology and advanced solutions to our customers,” said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T. “Due to the continuous rise of advertising fraud activities and the economic effect on advertising budgets, anti-fraud solutions, as well as solid and secure infrastructures, are a necessity. We expect demands for this segment to keep growing and to represent a bigger share in proceeds from our privacy enterprise unit.”

In today’s ecosystem, as fraudsters’ methods evolve to adapt and bypass industry regulations and anti-fraud defense mechanisms, there is an increasing need for an advanced and sophisticated advertising fraud solution. Safe-T’s platform provides an adaptive solution for identification and blocking of existing and new fraud methods, preventing various fraud methods including click fraud, click hijacking, hidden malware, inappropriate content, ad placements and more.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Our cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage, and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. Our ZoneZero® solutions are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the capabilities of its privacy enterprise unit’s solutions, the threats of online advertising fraud and its predictions for the rise in advertising fraud in 2023, the ability of its solutions to protect customers from advertising fraud, the size of the advertising fraud market, and its expectation that demands for anti-fraud solutions will keep growing and represent a bigger share in the proceeds from its privacy enterprise unit. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations

Safe-T Group Ltd.

813-334-9745

investors@safetgroup.com

Michal Efraty

Investor Relations, Israel

+972-(0)52-3044404

michal@efraty.com