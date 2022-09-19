Brake and Steer by Wire Market to Garner $14.75 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Surge in the development of autonomous vehicles, increase in prevalence of connected infrastructure, and development of smart cities in various countries are expected to drive the growth of the global brake & steel wire market. Closed manufacturing facilities, reduction in workforce, and other supply chain disruptions during the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global brake & steel wire market generated $7.87 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.75 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.

Download Report (206 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17657

Brake & Steer by Wire Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $7.87 billion Market Size in 2031 $14.75 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 206 Segments Covered Application and Region. Drivers Increase in the standard of living among people Surge in the development of autonomous vehicles Opportunities Increase in prevalence of connected infrastructure Development of smart cities in various countries Restrains Extortionate cost of luxury jewelry Limited to specific consumers

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global brake & steel wire market , owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe. Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various manufacturing facilities, including those of brake and steel wire, which adversely impacted their demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The automotive sector is one of the hardest hit sectors, and hence unavailability of raw materials due to the presence of adverse trade restrictions, reduced workforce, and other supply chain challenges further aggravated the impact on the market.

This is majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government to significantly curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17657

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global brake & steel wire market based on application and region.

Based on application, the brake by wire segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The steer by wire segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Europe region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

The key players analyzed in the global brake & steel wire market report include Brembo S.p.A., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd., JTEKT Corporation, Nexteer Automotive Group Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schaeffler Paravan Technologie GmbH & Co. KG, ZF Friedrichshafen, Ficosa corporation, Kongsberg Automotive, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, Mando Corporation, REE Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, ThyssenKrupp AG, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd. And DENSO Corporation.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17657

The report analyzes these key players in the global brake & steel wire market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17657

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Industry:

Drive by Wire Market by Application (Throttle By Wire, Shift By Wire, Brake By Wire, Park By Wire, and Steer By Wire), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicle, and Off-highway Vehicles) and Component (Actuator, Electronic Control Unit (ECU), Engine Control Module (ECM), Electronic Throttle Control Module (ETCM), Electronic Transmission Control Unit (ETCU), Feedback Motor, Parking Pawl, Sensors, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2030.

Automotive Actuators Market by Type (Hydraulic Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Electric Actuator, and Others), Application Type (Fuel Injection Actuator, Throttle Actuator, Brake Actuator, and Others), Vehicle Type (Light Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicles, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2031.

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market by Technology (Powertrain, Body, ADAS, Infotainment, Chassis), by Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicle, Electric Vehicles), by Mode (Conventional, Autonomous), by ECU Capacity (16 Bit, 32 Bit, 64 Bit): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2031.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com