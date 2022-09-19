Social Tech, Super App Innovator Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC: ENGA) Completes Audit of its Consolidated Financial Statements and Plans to Uplist

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FLORIDA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bebuzee, Inc. (OTC Pink: ENGA) a social platform and streaming service focused on development and deployment of America’s first SuperApp. Bebuzee is pleased to announce today that Accell Audit and Compliance, PA, its independent audit firm, has completed its audit of the Company's consolidated financial statements for the periods as of June 30, 2021 and 2022, the Company plans to uplist.

The Company also announced that over recent months it has taken steps to consolidate its operations under the Bebuzee Inc. operating company. The consolidations include Bebuzee’s Cayman Islands, Bebuzee UK, Bebuzee Ireland and Bebuzee Malta. "Bebuzee is committed to providing an updated approach to social media that replaces out of date models. We feel our subscribers will enjoy and appreciate the new model while putting the company in a position to offer them superior products and services. Now that our year-end audit is complete, we are excited to move forward with the process of filing a Regulation A registration statement with the SEC," commented CEO Joseph Onyero.

About Bebuzee USA

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Bebuzee Inc. is a publicly traded company listed and traded on OTCMarkets® as ENGA.

For more information on the Company, please visit our website at: https://www.bebuzeegroup.com

SAFE HARBOR: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about Bebuzee, Inc. and the company’s industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the proposed terms of the shares, the completion, timing, and size of the proposed offering of the shares, and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the proposed offering of the shares are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “going to,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. Snap cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Bebuzee has based the forward-looking statements contained in this press release primarily on its current expectations and projections about future events and trends, including its financial outlook and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that it believes may affect the company’s business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties related to: Bebuzee’s financial performance; the lack of historical profitability; the ability to generate and sustain positive cash flow; the ability to attract and retain users, publishers, and advertisers; competition and new market entrants; managing Bebuzee’s international expansion and growth and future expenses; compliance with new laws, regulations, and executive actions; the ability to maintain, protect, and enhance Bebuzee’s intellectual property; the ability to succeed in existing and new market segments; the ability to attract and retain qualified and key personnel; the ability to repay outstanding debt; future acquisitions, divestitures or investments; and the potential adverse impact of climate change, natural disasters, and health epidemics, as well as risks, uncertainties. In addition, any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Bebuzee believes to be reasonable as of this date. Bebuzee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.