CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Provide a Quarterly Company Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Tanya Urbach, Board Chair, Cyrus Arman, President, Antonio Migliarese, Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, will host an investment community webcast to provide a quarterly Company update on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.



Following the update, questions submitted prior to the webcast as directed below will be addressed to the extent appropriate.

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET Access: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dfBGdCbQ Questions: Submit questions prior to the webcast to ir@cytodyn.com not later than Noon PT, Monday, September 26, 2022

This is a livestream presentation. Participants are encouraged to login early prior to the start of the event. The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until October 28, 2022.

CONTACTS

Investors:

Cristina De Leon

Office: 360.980.8524

ir@cytodyn.com

Media:

Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani

Longacre Square Partners

dzacchei@longacresquare.com / jgermani@longacresquare.com