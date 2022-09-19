Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,327 in the last 365 days.

CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Provide a Quarterly Company Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Washington, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, announced today that Tanya Urbach, Board Chair, Cyrus Arman, President, Antonio Migliarese, Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Kelly, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, will host an investment community webcast to provide a quarterly Company update on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

Following the update, questions submitted prior to the webcast as directed below will be addressed to the extent appropriate.

Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Time: 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET
Access: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=dfBGdCbQ
Questions: Submit questions prior to the webcast to ir@cytodyn.com not later than Noon PT, Monday, September 26, 2022

This is a livestream presentation. Participants are encouraged to login early prior to the start of the event. The replay will be available approximately 60 minutes after the conclusion of the webcast and can be accessed via the above link until October 28, 2022.

CONTACTS
Investors:
Cristina De Leon
Office: 360.980.8524
ir@cytodyn.com

Media:
Dan Zacchei / Joe Germani
Longacre Square Partners
dzacchei@longacresquare.com / jgermani@longacresquare.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

CytoDyn to Hold Webcast to Provide a Quarterly Company Update

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.