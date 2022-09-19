Submit Release
Genasys Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in unified critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe, today announced that Richard Danforth, CEO, and Dennis Klahn, CFO, are scheduled to participate in the following Investment conferences:

MicroCap Rodeo Windy City Roundup 2022

  • Thursday, October 13, at the Swissotel Chicago, in Chicago, IL, Genasys will host a group presentation at 2:00 PM CT/3:00 PM ET and one-on-one meetings the same day. For more information: https://microcaprodeo.com/

LD Micro Main Event XV

Company presentations at the events are scheduled to be webcast. Links to the webcasts will be available in October using the Events and Presentations tab on the Genasys Investor Relations webpage: https://genasys.com/investors/presentations-events/

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys' unified multichannel platform empowers governments, businesses, and organizations to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company's unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys' critical communications platform is helping to protect millions of people in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit genasys.com.


Investor Relations Contact

Kimberly Rogers
Hayden IR

ir@genasys.com

Primary Logo

