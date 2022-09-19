Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,320 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,359 in the last 365 days.

Hudson Global to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on September 22

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson"), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Hudson’s main presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET. Additionally, Hudson’s management will be meeting with investors throughout the day.  

Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vXsYQkZ7TOKM0ibaEQP5MA or by visiting Hudson’s Investor Relations section of the website: https://ir.hudsonrpo.com. A webcast replay should be activated and will be available via the same link for approximately 90 days.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Investor Relations:
The Equity Group
Lena Cati
212 836-9611 / lcati@equityny.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Hudson Global to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on September 22

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.