Hudson Global to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on September 22

/EIN News/ -- OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson"), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today that its management team will be presenting at the Sidoti & Company Fall Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Hudson’s main presentation is scheduled for Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET. Additionally, Hudson’s management will be meeting with investors throughout the day.



Investors will be able to access the presentation live over the Internet via the weblink: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vXsYQkZ7TOKM0ibaEQP5MA or by visiting Hudson’s Investor Relations section of the website: https://ir.hudsonrpo.com. A webcast replay should be activated and will be available via the same link for approximately 90 days.

About Hudson Global, Inc.

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.