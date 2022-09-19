Home Fragrance Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2026

Home Fragrance Market

According to a new report, The global home fragrance market analysis is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region.

Home fragrances is expected to increase due to rise in consumer preference for eliminating unpleasant odor and increase in desire of consumers to have pleasant aroma in their surroundings.” — Shankar Bhandalkar

5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Home Fragrance Market by Product and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global home fragrance market size was valued at $5.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $9.1 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Availability of wide range of home fragrance diffusers and the need to create memorable, personal, and a relaxing environment drive the growth of the global home fragrance market. However, rise in consumer awareness regarding ill effects of synthetic fragrances such as dizziness, headaches, respiratory distress, nausea, and others restrain the market growth. On the other hand, extended product offerings and expansion of distribution channels have created new opportunities in the industry.

Home fragrances facilitate in releasing aroma that helps in eliminating unpleasant odor, thereby creating a soothing environment in homes. Moreover, they aid in minimizing fatigue, relieving stress, and enhancing mood. Some of the most common home fragrances preferred by the consumers include fantasy, floral, fresh & clean fruity, and gourmand. A wide range of home fragrance diffusers are available in the market, including electric diffusers, essential oil diffusers, aromatic candles, specialty incense sticks, sprays, and others. Thus extended product offering facilitated by key manufacturers is one of the key factors in driving the demand for home fragrance market.

Based on product type, the scented candles segment contributed nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global home fragrance market in 2018, and is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. This is due to surge in demand for aromatherapy including reducing stress, relaxation & refreshing mood along with home décor.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment held the largest market share in the global home fragrance market, accounting for nearly one-third of the total market share in 2018, and will maintain its top position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to the benefit of choosing different home fragrances based on their choices and assistance by store associates to choose the right product.

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue, contributing for nearly one-third of the global home fragrance market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to increase in per capita expenditure for home care products and increase in standards of living in the region.

North America held the second position in terms of revenue in 2018 and will maintain its position by 2026. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 7.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to rise in health consciousness among the consumers, rapid urbanization, and emergence of online distribution channels in the region.

The key players operating in the home fragrance industry Procter & Gamble, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Voluspa, Newell Brands, NEST Fragrances, LLC, Godrej aer. Bougie et Senteur, Prestige Personal Care, Faultless Brands, and Ripple Fragrances Pvt. Ltd.

Key Findings of the Home Fragrance Market:

○ By product, the scented candle segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

○ Depending on distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the maximum share in home fragrance market in 2018, and is expected to dominate the home fragrance market.

○ Region, Europe accounted for about 34.9% in 2018 of the market, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

