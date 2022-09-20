CyberQ Group Named As An Approved Government G-Cloud 13 Framework Supplier of Cyber Services
CyberQ Group has been accepted and approved on the Government G-Cloud 13 Framework to deliver cyber security services and consultancy.
We are delighted to be approved on the G-Cloud 13 framework, alongside our ISO 27001 and CREST accreditations. comments Chris Woods, founder and CEO, CyberQ Group”WEST MIDLANDS, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group is an Award-winning Cyber Security provider of managed services and consultancy. CyberQ Group has been accepted and approved on the Government G-Cloud 13 Framework to deliver cyber security services and consultancy which are accessed over the internet and hosted in the cloud.
— Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO
The G-Cloud-13 Framework provides cloud hosting and software services, together with associated support services, to UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies. IT solution and consulting providers must apply and be approved to be accepted onto this framework. On 9th November, G-Cloud 13 will replace G-Cloud 12 and will continue to provide cloud hosting and software services, together with associated support services to the UK central government departments and all other public sector bodies.
“We are delighted to be approved on the G-Cloud 13 framework, alongside our ISO 27001 and CREST accreditations, G Cloud 13 enables public sector organisations to easily acquire our innovative cyber security service offerings including SOC/Fusion centre, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, Digital Human Reconnaissance, Cyber Due Diligence and Smart Building Cyber Assurance.” comments Chris Woods, founder and CEO, CyberQ Group.
The UK Government G-Cloud is an initiative targeted at simplifying procurement of IT services by UK public-sector bodies. The G-Cloud consists of a series of framework agreements with suppliers, from which public sector organisations can buy services without needing to run a full tender or competition procurement process. Additionally, it provides an online store which allows public sector bodies to search for services that are covered by the G-Cloud frameworks.
The G-Cloud 13 agreement introduces the following changes from G-Cloud 12:
• improved terms and conditions, with greater inclusion for the provision of day rate cloud support services
• inclusion of the latest procurement policies, including social value and prompt payment
• introduction of a fourth Lot to complement Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 3 for further competition for Cloud Support Services for larger, more complex requirements.
The benefits of the G-Cloud framework are many and include:
• access to multiple suppliers and cloud services, including a high number of SMEs
• quick and easy route to market
• access to the latest cloud technology and innovation including:
• cloud migration planning
• Set up and migration
• security services
• quality assurance and performance testing
• training
• ongoing support
About CyberQ Group
Established in 2016, CyberQ Group’s global team of cyber and business professionals have decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We believe even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through collaboration, innovative technology and great people.
We bring together the best of all these components, keeping your business better protected.
The result? Improved business risk profile, significant operational cost savings and long-term peace of mind.
Get in touch today to find out how we can keep your business secure.
theteam@cyberqgroup.com
www.cyberqgroup.com
Christopher Woods
CyberQ Group
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn