Knitted Fabric Market Will Reach Nearly USD 23.16 Billion, Expanding at A CAGR of 4.8% by 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The growing incidence of the apparel industry and the use of knitted fabric in end-use applications are key factors driving global growth in the industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Knitted Fabric market is projected to reach USD 33.63 Billion by 2027. Critical factors such as increasing use of knitted fabric as a technical textile in the automotive, retail, manufacturing, medical, and construction industries are expected to drive market growth in the near future. The development of seamless and float plating technology has increased manufacturing efficiency and broadened the product's scope around the world.

The technical application segment dominated the global market and accounted for the majority of total revenue. Technological advances such as 3D knitting or spacer fabric, have broadened the product's scope in different industries, including apparel, construction, automotive, and household. The increasing importance of medical textiles in implantable medical devices has broadened the product's scope in the pharmaceutical industry. Dimensional strength, controlled elongation, controlled porosity, and compressibility are the product's favorable characteristics, making it well suited for medical use.

The demand for knitted fabric has increased in denim garments, as customer preference moves to wrinkle-resistant, lightweight, light, and comfortable textiles. The growing value of synthetic fibers in the building and apparel industries is expected to fuel market growth in the coming years. In the construction industry, the application of the fiber has expanded as geotextiles in roof, walls, dams, and roads.

Get a sample copy of the global Knitted Fabric market report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3256

Top Companies: Gehring Tricot Corporation, Guilford Mills, Macra Lace Company, Rebtex Inc, Clover Knits, Damodar Menon International Pvt Ltd, SAS Textiles, William J Dixon Inc, Jason Mills LLC, Krishna Overseas, and Loyal Textile Mills Ltd, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rapid expansion in the textile industry has generated more growth offers, thereby attracting new players to enter the industry. This ensures that competition in the knitted fabrics market is increased.

Major manufacturers are introducing more creative and superior quality products using manufacturing techniques of the next generation to add a new dimension to the knitted fabrics industry.

Knitted fabrics are widely used as medical textiles in the health-care industry. Textile engineers have discovered that knitted fabrics are more flexible, highly permeable than woven fabrics, and have a loose and elastic structural nature, thus being able to be used in versatile medical applications.

Knitted fabrics are considered to be more vulnerable to damage than their woven counterparts, thereby risking the fabric's use efficiency in different applications.

In recent years, many of the significant market players have raised investment in R&D projects, leading to the production of many innovative goods. Strategic collaborations among suppliers of Knitted Fabric are increasing exponentially as companies focus on inorganic growth strategies.

Regional Outlook

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/knitted-fabric-market

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Warp-Knit

Weft-Knit

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Fibers

Elastomeric

Cotton

Artificial Fibers

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Household

Clothing

Fashion

Technical

Medical

Others

Request a customization of the report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3256

Table of Contents:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Knitted Fabric market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product type

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Knitted Fabric market size

2.2 Latest regional market trends

2.3 Emerging growth trends

Competitive Outlook

3.1 Global Knitted Fabric market key players

3.2 Global Knitted Fabric size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Knitted Fabric market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and other strategic alliances

Browse More Reports:

Non-woven Adhesives Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-woven-adhesives-market

Spunbond Nonwoven Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spunbond-nonwovens-market

Liquid Filtration Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-filtration-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.