Cannabis Extract Market Size to Hit Around $32,597.2 Million, Grow at 17.3% CAGR by 2030 | CMI

Cannabis Extract Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cannabis extracts are a broad category of goods that comprise any extract of the cannabis plant, including marijuana and hemp extracts. These extracts have substantially higher levels of cannabinoids like CBD and THC by weight than dry cannabis flowers, leaves, or stems. Hemp extracts will include more CBD, whilst marijuana extracts will contain more THC. Because cannabis extracts contain large levels of cannabinoids, they can be smoked less frequently than dry flowers. A solvent is passed through finely ground cured or fresh cannabis material, including the flower, leaves, and stems, to produce cannabis extracts. Extracts are frequently referred to as "living resin" when prepared with fresh flowers. Common solvents include safe options such as CO2 as well as solvents such as butane, hexane, and others that can be harmful if not adequately purged from the extract. Marijuana extracts can also be manufactured by heat pressing fresh or dry marijuana buds to extract the flower's oil.

The global cannabis extract market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,125.8 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.3 % over the forecast period (2022-20230).

Drivers:

Increased medicinal use:

The growth of the cannabis extract market can be attributed to the rise in the use of medical marijuana for treating severe ailments like arthritis, cancer, and Alzheimer. Apart from this, cannabis extracts are also used to treat neural disorders including epilepsy, anxiety, and depression.

Legalization in countries:

Additionally, many of the countries in North America and Latin America have legalized use of medical cannabis while some of the European countries are trying to liberalize the laws governing the use of cannabis. This aspect will propel the expansion of the cannabis extract industry across the globe. Moreover, it has been viewed that the taxation on the product will help the government to accrue more income and contribute substantially towards its overall revenue.

Effective Anti-depressant:

Widespread usage of the product as antidepressant across the healthcare and pharma sectors will boost the growth rate of cannabis extract industry over the upcoming years. Apparently, growing need for effectively reducing the pain during the treatment of chronic diseases has triggered humungous demand for the product, thereby not only shaping the growth of the market but also adding new dimensions to it.

Market analysis of extracts:

The cannabis extraction market continues to display strong growth and expansion. While traditional flower sales have had a hold of the top market space for years, cannabis extracts are now closing in and even eclipsing flower sales in some markets. This growth is due to an increased demand for products derived from cannabis extractions alongside new techniques and methods that are making it cheaper and more productive for producers to create a wide array of extracts.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Canopy Growth Corporation.*

• Aurora Cannabis Inc.

• Tikun Olam

• Cannabis Science Inc.

• Aphria Inc.

• Maricann Group Inc.

• Tilray Inc.

• VIVO Cannabis Inc.

• Medical Marijuana, Inc.

• STENOCARE

• Cronos Group Inc.

• Terra Tech Corp.

• MedMen

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Organigram Holdings Inc.

Scope of the Report:

The Global Cannabis Extract market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2030). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Cannabis Extract market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Active Ingredient:

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Cannabidiol (CBD)

Cannabigerol (CBG)

Cannabinol

By Product Type:

Oil

Shatter

Wax

Hash

Others (Gummies, Cream, etc.)

By Extract Type:

Full Spectrum

Broad Spectrum

Isolates

By Indication:

Muscle Disorder (Dystonia)

Neurological Disorder (Parkinson Disease)

Pain Management

Recreational Use

Regional Analysis for Cannabis Extract Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Cannabis Extract Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

