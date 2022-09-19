Plant Protein Market Will Reach Nearly USD 17.52 Billion By 2028 at 6.80% CAGR: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global Plant protein market was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.80%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Summary

The global Plant protein market was valued at USD 10.28 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 17.52 Billion by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 6.80%. The growing trend about sustainable products is going to drive the market during the forecast period. Moreover, the constant rise in demand for food with organic ingredients and immense opportunity in the need for alternative solutions to meet the increasing meat demand will prove to be opportunities for this industry. However, the increase in production of and adulteration with genetically modified (GM) soybean is expected to challenge the growth of this market.

There has been considerable innovation and investment in meat-free options that are attempting to replicate the taste and texture of meat. For example, there are versions of meat-free burgers that replicate the bleeding from traditional mince, and a large range of meat alternatives to suit a variety of taste buds. The combination of the growing number of consumers looking to eat vegan alternatives, and the significant investment in new product innovation, is having a spiralling effect, driving the large growth in the overall market. This trend is expected to continue to accelerate.

The alternative consumption of people who are slowly shifting towards vegan choices from consuming meat/ fish (called flexiatrian) could take the form of specific substitutes or meat/ dairy-free meal choices. Previously, vegan diets were mostly consumed by the relatively small market of vegans or vegetarians. In recent years the number of such people has increased. For example, the Vegan Society estimated that the number of vegans in the U.K. increased by a factor of 2.6 times during the time period 2006-2016. However, the considerable growth in the this industry is driven by the flexitarian consumer.

In addition to an increase in sales, there has also been a large inflow of investment into the vegan food industry in the past five years. In total, USD 17 billion has been invested in the plant-based food industry, including USD 13 billion in 2017 and 2020. Investors include visionary tech entrepreneurs, VCs, accelerators, and multinational food conglomerates like Nestle, General Mills, and Danone. Several leaders in the conventional meat industry have also begun to invest in, and acquire, new plant-based meat food products in-house, all while rebranding themselves as protein companies that aim to provide the most options to consumers.

Request Sample of this report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2368

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Today, most of the people shaken by Type 2 diabetes, and it is one of the growing health problems over the world. It becomes a matter for teenagers and children. Healthy nutrition practices may play a role in managing and helping type-2 diabetes. Here, plant protein is the high biological, high quality, and value protein, which is an excellent choice for the people who have diabetics. Plant protein helps to control the blood glucose levels and also provides additional benefits for weight management which are a concern for people with type-2 diabetes

• The supply of whey is mainly propelled by cheese production, which accounts for nearly 95% of the world’s liquid whey and projected to grow by approx. 2% annually. The leftover 5% of whey production stems from casein production, which is somewhat stagnant. Need for whey ingredients, however, has been growing much faster, at approx. 4-5%, on average, around all whey and lactose ingredients, while the most dynamic components have increased by approximately 10% annually. Both nutritional markets, such as sports nutrition, infant nutrition, and clinical/medical nutrition and commodity markets such as food and animal feed, are taking this development.

• The growth in the plant-based segment has primarily been driven by the mainstream advent of the ‘flexitarian’ customer (people who still consume meat and dairy but seek to reduce the levels they consume), as well as augmented numbers of vegetarians and vegans, as customers respond to a mixture of ethical, environmental and health concerns.

• A significant reason in the growth of the plant-based industry, particularly in the UK, is the increased ethical focus of the consumer. This partially led by the millennial generation and the advent of the ‘flexitarian’ consumer. The ‘flexitarian’ customer is an individual who still devours meat and dairy but wishes to reduce the quantity of ethical, environmental, and health grounds.

• Key participants include Glanbia Plc, Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Royal DSM, Roquette Freres, and Axiom Foods, among others. Current food and beverage companies are shifting to protect and improve their positions in the market, both through internally driven product development and invention and inorganic development through the procurement of the new disruptor brands and products.

Request Latest Insights in this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-latest-insight/2368

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Plant protein market on the basis of type, source, form, distribution channel, application, and region:

Form (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Protein Isolates

o Wheat Protein Isolates

o Soy Protein Isolates

o Pea Protein Isolates

o Others

• Protein Concentrates

o Wheat Protein Concentrates

o Soy Protein Concentrates

o Pea Protein Concentrates

o Others

• Textured Proteins

o Textured Wheat Protein

o Textured Soy Protein

o Others

• Others

Source (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Wheat Protein

• Soy Protein

• Pea Protein

• Others (Canola Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein, among others)

Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Powder

• Tablets

• Bars

• Others

Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Online

• Specialty Stores

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Others

Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• Food

o Meat alternatives

o Processed meat, poultry, and seafood

o Bakery products

o Convenience food

o Nutritional supplements

o Other processed food

• Dairy & Other Beverages

o Protein beverages

o Dairy alternatives

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2020-2028)

• North America

o U.S

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

Request Customization on this report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2368

Explore Trending Research Reports by Reports and Data

Soy Protein Ingredients Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/24/1920183/0/en/Soy-Protein-Ingredients-Market-To-Reach-USD-16-6-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Collagen Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/18/1917616/0/en/Collagen-Market-To-Reach-USD-5-754-3-Million-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Wheat Protein Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/19/1918180/0/en/Wheat-Protein-Market-To-Reach-USD-3-08-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.