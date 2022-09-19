Pea Protein Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Pea Protein Market to be Driven by the Growing Trend of Vegan and Vegetarianism in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Pea Protein Market Size, Price, Trends, Statistics, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global pea protein market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, forms, applications, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report summary@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pea-protein-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020): USD 62 Million
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 19.2%
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 177.8 Million
The pea powder industry has been witnessing considerable growth owing to the rising demand of vegetarian products, increasing concerns regarding heart related diseases caused by red meat consumption and increasing awareness among consumer regarding the consumption of a healthy diet. Rising lifestyle related health problems, such as diabetes, allergies and obesity, have led to a shift towards vegan dietary habits. Moreover, it is dairy and gluten free owing to which it serves as a suitable choice for people who suffer from gluten allergy or lactose intolerance. Pea protein powder is likely to witness a rise in demand due to its wide applications in the meat substitutes industry.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Pea protein is made by segregating the protein from ground yellow peas. It is a healthy source of iron, and can be easily digested by our body. Pea protein is a healthy vegetarian food source due to its nutritional value and low allergenicity. It can also help increase muscle mass, losing weight, and provide essential nutrients such as arginine and branched chain amino acids.
Explore the full report with the table of contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pea-protein-market
On the basis of type, the industry can be divided into:
Isolates
Concentrates
Textured
The form of the product can be categorised as follows:
Dry
Wet
On the basis of application, the industry can be divided into:
Functional Food
Beverages
Sports Nutrition
Pharmaceuticals
Meat Additives
Bakery and Confectionery
Others
The regional markets for pea protein industry include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
The key market trends driving the growth of the robotic technology industry include the growing demand for meat substitutes and allergen friendly sports and fitness supplements. Rising awareness regarding healthy protein intake in everyday life along with its functional benefits such as it reduces appetite resulting in weight loss, increases muscle mass and strength, and maintains bone health, and bolsters immune health will augment the product demand. According to recent research and studies excessive consumption of meat and meat products has resulted in increasing risk of heart diseases, cancer, and obesity. All these factors are expected to significantly contribute to the demand for robotic technology in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Roquette Frères S.A, Burcon NutraScience Corporation, Axiom Foods Inc, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA, and Shandong Jianyuan Group, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
