Maternity Pillows Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2022-2030 | Emergen Research

Rising incidence of restless legs syndrome is a key factor driving maternity pillows market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global maternity pillows market size was USD 565.46 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising incidence of restless legs syndrome is a major factor driving revenue growth of the maternity pillows market. The third trimester of pregnancy is difficult when women first start to feel Restless Leg Syndrome (RLS). Stretching and flexing, which are typically used to alleviate leg cramps, cannot be effective and some prescription drugs that could help with restlessness are not safe to use in pregnancy. Women who experience this syndrome can find some relief from maternity pillows, as these gently elevate the leg, angling it at a 45-degree for a more pleasant sleep in night. The channels that have been carved into this cushion further ensure that legs remain in the right position even when they are deep sleep. In addition, by stabilizing legs and releasing compression on legs nerves, it significantly lowers the risk of RLS occurring.

The recent in market is increasing use of J-shaped maternity pillows. These pillows resemble candy canes, which have an extra curve at bottom that provides more support between legs and aids in maintaining hips optimum spacing, which supports lower back. Alternatively, one can turn them around and use J-shaped curve directly beneath head. To support the tummy, one can embrace cushion with one leg on top and other tucked underneath. This pillow can also be used as a prop against the back to provide support as they sleep by preventing them from turning over.

The report on the Global Maternity Pillows Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Maternity Pillows market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

The polyester fiber segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. One of the most common pillow fillers, polyester fiber, is soft and provides powerful body support. Amount of fiber filling can be changed to alter the firmness of pillow. Although it is a very flexible and useful material, it is not suggested for persons who have dust allergies as it has a tendency to hold onto dust and bacteria and absorb heat. It has a short lifespan, usually only lasting two years. Polyester pillows are soft, velvety, lightweight, and moldable, which effectively compress and fit practically any sleeping position. These pillows are among more well-liked types currently in the market owing to their accessibility and adjustability.

The C-shaped segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. The pillow supports head, tummy, legs, and back and, as its name implies, is shaped like the letter C. This pillow is useful for people who prefer to sleep in a riding position. One can lay their head on top of cushion and slide their back inside the curve. C-shaped pillows provide comfortable support for head, neck, back, and pelvic area and are excellent in easing any pelvic tension and reducing water retention in legs and ankles. These pillows are not the best option who prefer to switch positions or toss and turn frequently throughout the night, as they will need to adjust the pillow with them, when they change sides.

The E-Commerce segment accounted for a largest revenue share in 2021. The expansion of this market is supported by increase in variety of online services available and quick rise in internet users. Customers use e-commerce websites to avoid the trouble of going shopping in-person, where they can choose from a wide selection of items and take advantage of beneficial bargains and discounts. The way individuals buy and sell pregnancy products, notably maternity pillows, is changing as a result of e-commerce. In addition, E-commerce websites provide a number of advantages over conventional sales channels when comparing them in terms of product availability, price, shipping options, and many other important features. Majority of customers also choose to shop online as it has lower prices than other retailers and physical stores.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 attributed to high spending power and awareness about benefits of maternity pillows in this region. For instance, consumer spending in the U.S. increased to 13916.87 USD billion in the second quarter of 2022 from 13881.11 USD billion in the first quarter. Pregnancy pillows make it easier to adjust to a new sleeping position by keeping hips, back, and neck in alignment while they sleep. They also help to relieve pressure on hips and pubic bone by keeping legs parallel. There is a growing demand for maternity pillows owing to all these advantages, which is driving regional market revenue growth.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Theraline UK, Babymoov, Leachco, Inc., PharMeDoc, The Boppy Company, LLC., Cozy Bump Corporation, Queen Rose, Medela AG, Quilt Comfort, and Pregnancy Pillow Co.

Emergen Research has segmented the global maternity pillows market based on material type, shape, distribution channel, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Styrofoam Ball

Memory Foam

Microbeads

Polyester Fiber

Buckwheat

Others

Shape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

U-Shaped

C-Shaped

Wedge Shaped

Full-Length Pillow

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

E-Commerce

Retail Stores

Hospital Pharmacies

Regional Analysis:

The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report, visit @

The report covers the analysis of the factors anticipated to drive the Global Maternity Pillows Market growth over the forecast period of 2022-2030. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report considers 2021 as the base year and 2019-2020 as the historical years. It puts examines drivers and restraints of the Maternity Pillows market and analyzes their impact on the industry throughout the forecast period.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Maternity Pillows market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Maternity Pillows industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Maternity Pillows market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Maternity Pillows Market by 2027?

Thank you for reading our report.

