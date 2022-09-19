Utra-Low Phase Noise RF Signal Generator Market worth $232 million by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 232 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators has gained momentum in the last decade owing to the diverse applications of these generators in various fields, such as information and communication technology, aerospace and defense, semiconductors and electronics, automotive, and research and development laboratories.

Ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market for component testing application to account for largest market share by 2027

Ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators play a pivotal role in circuit designing and electrical signal testing. They produce electrical signals in the form of a wave and are used as a stimulus for the electronic component being tested. It is necessary to have a wave with known specifications to get the desired output with minimum distortion and greater accuracy. While designing a circuit, it is important to test every aspect of a specific part. When performing low-power electrical testing, different equipment are used for different electronic components. Testing of components, devices, and receivers is vital by generating appropriate signals in the bench or production line. Typical measurement parameters for test components and transmitters include complementary cumulative distribution function (CCDF), error vector magnitude (EVM), channel power, occupied bandwidth, and spectrum. Component test analog receiver chain, receiver sensitivity, and bit error rate (BER) are important elements of receiver testing.

The market for portable ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators is expected to grow at a higher CAGR between 2022 and 2027

The high growth of portable signal generators is attributed mainly to its wide acceptance in ragged outdoor projects from the aerospace and defense, satellite technology, automotive, and test and measurements fields. The portable platform offers a modern design; it can be operated as a small-sized benchtop or a portable signal generator. Equipped with a field-ready touchscreen, it is a handheld signal generator suitable for day and night use with generally more than 2-hour battery operations. It also has features similar to benchtop modulated signals, built-in USB and optional LAN interfaces, and removable micro-SD card, but the signal quality may not be top-notch like benchtop or rack-mounted configurations. Portable low-phase noise RF signal generators are widely used in aerospace and defense, R&D, manufacturing, and communication fields. Portable low-phase noise RF signal generators can meet the signal simulation requirement.

The market for the automotive segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR between 2022 and 2027

The automotive segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as automotive electronics are experiencing an accelerated demand owing to the increasing investments in connectivity and autonomous technologies, along with electrification. Earlier, satellite radio and GPS technologies were used in automobiles; however, modern-day vehicles are integrated with cellular connectivity, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous technologies. Increasing deployment of electronic components and systems in vehicles is likely to spur the demand for component testing in the coming years, which, in turn, is expected to propel the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market.

North America to account for the second largest share of the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators market by 2027

North America is likely to continue to be the second-largest market for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators. The North American market is driven by the rapid advancements in telecommunication and radar systems, and medical devices, as well as stringent safety standards in industrial automation. North America comprises some key players, such as Qualcomm (US), Intel (US), and Texas Instruments (US), engaged in connectivity solution manufacturing. Infrastructure providers such as AT&T (US) and Verizon (US) are working on testing 5G devices with above 6 GHz frequency. Advancements in IoT solutions and the development of 5G infrastructure in the region support substantial demand for ultra-low phase noise RF signal generators in North America.

A few of the key players in the ultra-low phase noise RF signal generator market are Anritsu Corporation (Japan), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Keysight Technologies (US), Berkeley Nucleonics (US), B&K Precision Corporation (US), Tabor Electronics (Israel), and AnaPico AG (Switzerland)

