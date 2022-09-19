Profit.co Recognized by Constellation Research

Profit.co is listed in the "Constellation ShortList" for OKR Tracking and Management Tools for Q3 2022

/EIN News/ -- CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Research lists Profit.co as a recommended technology solution for early adopters in their "Constellation ShortList" for OKR Tracking and Management Tools for Q3 2022. Constellation analysts determine this Constellation ShortList through a research process that includes client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. This insight offers buyers of technology a list of offerings to consider in pursuing a goal management system.

This recognition from Constellation Research validates the market leadership of Profit.co and traction with Global 2000 customers. The shortlisting mentions the advantage of Profit.co's extensive management capabilities that allow continuous performance tracking as users define their objectives and key results. Profit.co allows alignment and strategic goal management at the enterprise level.

The report mentions the capability of Profit.co's OKR-centric solution to analyze, visualize, predict and prescribe, leading to effective organizational outcomes. The OKR Tracking and Management Tools for Q3 2022 listing of Constellation Research mentions, "Integration with other systems including task management, work coordination, and personal development tracking/HCM are also highly useful to ensure a consistent and efficient OKR management system."

Profit.co's OKR software allows companies and teams to define their goals as OKRs and manage their collaborative execution through the complete life cycle of OKRs. Quarterly goals (OKRs) can be broken down into daily "Tasks'' and managed through the "Task management" application. Profit.co also provides "Employee Development" and "Employee Engagement" modules to facilitate the people's processes in achieving goals. Profit.co is the most comprehensive results management platform helping businesses to focus, measure and achieve outcomes.

Profit.co has been recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for the second year in a row in the OKR category. We have also been recognized as a notable vendor in the Collaborative Work Management domain by Forrester. These recognitions of Profit.co are a testament to the product leadership, the best-in-class OKR software - easy to use, spanning from Strategy to Tasks. Profit.co also offers award-winning 24X7 live support and an outcome-focused OKR coaching and consulting program that helps customers to realize their goals consistently.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is now used by some of the world's most innovative companies, from startups to Fortune 100 Corporations. Founded in 2018, Profit.co, HQ in Fremont, CA, USA, is an enterprise OKR platform, integrated with Performance Management, Task Management, Employee Engagement and Strategy Execution. It allows users to align vertically with their management or horizontally across different departments, ensuring complete alignment of OKRs across the organization. Learn more at Profit.co, or connect on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION RESEARCH

Constellation Research is a technology research and advisory firm based in Silicon Valley. It delivers strategic guidance to companies seeking to transform their businesses through the early adoption of exponential technologies. The analysts at Constellation Research draw on their experience as practitioners to deliver pragmatic advice to CXOs leading business transformation within their organizations. Its mission is to research exponential technologies, identify and validate trends, and empower clients to succeed in the digital economy. Clients include boards of directors, C-suite executives, line-of-business leaders, and visionaries.

Contact Details

Divya Joseph

divya@profit.co

Contact Information:

Divya Joseph

OKR Awards

divya@profit.co



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment