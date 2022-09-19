Jowell Global Announces Strategic Partnership with So.Di.Co Group

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“Jowell Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced it has established strategic partnership with So.Di.Co Group, a company headquartered in Milan, Italy, to promote the sales of its organic and natural personal care products under its own brands and its contracted IP derivative products in China. In addition, Jowell Global and So.Di.Co Group will co-develop OEM and ODM suppliers in China for So.Di.Co Group’s new product development and enhanced production capacity mainly for China market.

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, chief executive officer and chairman of Jowell Global, commented: “We are very pleased to continuously introduce premium international brands to Chinese consumers. From the world’s fashion capital Milan, Italy, and with 30 years of experience in cosmetics business, So.Di.Co Group has dedicated to safe and ethically-responsible personal care and cosmetics for 25 years. As a business partner, Jowell Global will leverage its expertise with China’s top tier OEM and ODM to assist So.Di.Co Group with its new product development and production capacity.”

Mr. Lauro Colomboni, chief executive officer of So.Di.Co Group said: “As a leading player of online and offline ecommerce platforms specialized in personal care and cosmetics, Jowell Global will strengthen our sales and distribution channels to meet the growing demand from Chinese consumers in search for safe and environmental-responsible products. So.Di.Co Group was established 30 years ago by a group of creative and far-sighted researchers, to transform the passion for the properties of nature into a new way of conceiving beauty and daily well-being, accessible to every person. We look forward to advancing our journey with Jowell from supply chains to sales channels in personal care and cosmetics in China.”

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores across China, which operate under the brand names of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store” and “Juhao Best Choice Store”. For more information, please visit http://ir.1juhao.com/ .

About So.Di.Co Group

So.Di.Co Group is one of the leading independent cosmetics, beauty and wellness producers in Italy. Its products enter many homes, every day, in every simple daily action through over 1,000 premium retailers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets. Body care cosmetics are the result of research and careful selection of raw materials: ingredients and formulations designed to ensure personal well-being and respect for the environment. So.Di.Co Group’s over 10 key brands include Naturaverde, Vitalcare, Igiene+, DS-Dermasensitive, and has invested during the last decade over 6% of its annual sales in R&D and marketing activities. In the last ten years, So.Di.Co Group has also invested in establishing a long-term presence in obtaining licenses for baby and kids personal care products on a multi-country level with certain leading international brands and studios in motion picture industry. So.Di.Co Group has six manufacturing facilities based in Italy and one plant in Switzerland. Globally, So.Di.Co Group has about 300 employees and its products are sold in over 60 countries with increasing brand awareness.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

