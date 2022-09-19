SAI.TECH Announces Sponsorship and Presence on the 2022 Cryptocurrency Research Conference

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SAI.TECH Global Corporation ("SAI.TECH" OR "SAI", NASDAQ: SAI), a global energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates Bitcoin mining, heating, and power industries, is pleased to announce its sponsorship and presentation on the 2022 Cryptocurrency Research Conference (CRC), to be held in Durham, the United Kingdom, from September 22 to 23, 2022.



Cryptocurrency Research Conference (CRC) provides a forum for presenting new ideas and discussing the development trends of cryptocurrency research. SAI.TECH started its sponsorship relationship with CRC since 2021. Arthur Lee, Founder and CEO of SAI.TECH, will join the CRC2022’s online panel “Academics vs. Practitioners: demystifying cryptocurrency” along with professors from the UK and the US at this forum. “Industry practice and academic research are inseparable. In fact, they reinforce each other,” said Arthur Lee, “Industry data and experiences can help researchers conduct more accurate research, and scientific findings can better help the industry. I am very much looking forward to the discussion with the professors."

ESG is at the core of SAI.TECH’s development strategy. SAI.TECH aims to create a positive social impact both internally and externally. Therefore, to ensure SAI.TECH’s entire operation is socially responsible and ethical, the support on academic research is one of the key elements of SAI.TECH’s ESG strategy. ESG Director of SAI.TECH, Suwan Long, will give the opening remark to the event. “It is a great pleasure to represent SAI.TECH to give an opening remark to the Cryptocurrency Research Conference and to connect with the excellent researchers in the field of cryptocurrency,” said Suwan Long, “SAI.TECH’s development philosophy has always been to do its best to make contributions to the society. We aim to set ourselves as an example and lead other companies in the industry to make changes and contribute their efforts to promote advanced research for the entire society.”

SAI.TECH has been committed to supporting research in areas related to cryptocurrency. “We believe that the Cryptocurrency Research Conference and its member groups are the largest, niche group in the cryptocurrency and Fintech area,” said Arthur Lee, “By participating in academic conferences such as the CRC, we see many potentials and opportunities in cryptocurrency research. SAI.TECH looks forward to building a bridge between academic researchers and industry practitioners, creating the highest quality contribution to research through the transfer of knowledge.”

About Cryptocurrency Research Conference (CRC)

CRC is an event that brings together an international group of academics conducting research in finance and related disciplines, as well as practitioners and policymakers, to generate debates on current issues of cryptocurrency and digital finance. The CRC2022 will be held on 22nd and 23rd of September 2022 at Durham University Business School, Durham, UK.

For more information about Cryptocurrency Research Conference, please visit https://cryptorc.org/.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is an energy-saving bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries. SAI.TECH uses proprietary liquid cooling and waste heat recovery technology for its digital asset mining machines, utilizing waste heat to provide recycled energy and heating to potential customers while lowering mining operating costs. SAI.TECH strives to become the most cost-efficient digital asset mining operations company globally while simultaneously promoting the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly trading company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation ("TradeUP").

For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/ .

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech