Vertical Farming Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects | Emergen Research

Increase in global demand for food and rapid increase in urbanization are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Vertical Farming Market Size – USD 3.09 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.5%, Market Trends – Rapid change in climate due to global warming” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global vertical farming market size reached USD 3.09 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in global demand for food and rapid urbanization are expected to support market revenue growth during 2022-2030.

In addition, the rapid climate change caused by global warming has adversely affected the weather patterns, causing irregular rainfall, drought, desertification, thereby reducing agricultural productivity. Increasing population is expected to lead to a rise in global demand for food, which is further expected to increase demand for alternative agriculture practices such as vertical farming to ensure food security. This is expected to further accelerate revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Rapid increase in urbanization has led to increasing adoption of urban farming technology that involves large-scale agricultural production in the urban surroundings within confined spaces. According to the World Bank, over 50% of the world population lives in urban areas, which is expected to increase by 1.5 times by 2045. The world's urban population is expected to increase demand for vertical farming considerably. Vertical farming techniques enable faster growth and production of the crops by maintaining suitable environmental conditions and nutrient content. Moreover, vertical farms can grow crops throughout the year as it allows the user to customize the growing needs regardless of weather and are far less vulnerable to climate change.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Vertical Farming Market AeroFarms, LLC, Agricool SAS, Sky Greens, Emirates Vertical Farming Farms, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Heliospectra AB, LumiGrow, Inc., Signify Holding B.V., and Hydrofarm LLC.

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

Building-based segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing urbanization and minimal availability of land in urban areas for agricultural practices.

Control systems segment accounted for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to increasing demand for intelligent control systems embedded in buildings and containers for controlling and optimizing the internal environment conditions to prolong productivity.

North America is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate in vertical farming market over the forecast period owing to the robust presence of international and domestic enterprises providing vertical farming products such as AeroFarms, LLC, Freight Farms, Inc., Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., LumiGrow, Inc., and Hydrofarm LLC. among others in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global vertical farming market on the basis of system, type, structure, equipment, and region:

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Aggregate Systems

Open System

Closed System

Liquid Systems

Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Building-based

Shipping Container-based

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)

Light-emitting Diode (LED)

Grow Lights

Irrigation Systems

Material Handling Equipment

Control Systems

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

