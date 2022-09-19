AmyriAD to Host a Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Alzheimer’s Disease Management

/EIN News/ -- -Webinar to discuss investigational strategies to improve symptoms in Alzheimer's disease patients -

Friday, September 30th @ 11:15 a.m. EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmyriAD Therapeutics, a privately held, late clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company focused on advancing therapies for Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar, entitled, “Looking Beyond Amyloid for Alzheimer’s Disease: Combination Therapy, a Strategy Long Overdue,” to take place virtually on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time.

The webinar event will feature two world-renowned KOLs in Alzheimer’s disease (AD): Serge Gauthier, CM, C.Q., M.D., FRCPC, Emeritus Professor in Neurology and in Psychiatry, McGill University, and Howard M. Fillit, M.D., Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer of the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation.

Throughout the past two decades, an intense focus has been on slowing or modifying the progression of AD. However, less attention has been given to developing therapies for effective management of the core symptoms of the disease, which are declining cognition and loss of independent function.

Dr. Gauthier will discuss the benefits of add-on therapies for managing the core symptoms of AD. He will also discuss examples and evidence for the additive benefit of symptomatic drugs designed to improve these core symptoms in patients at all stages of dementia.

Dr. Fillit will speak about the broader field of AD, including developing treatments aimed at different causes of AD that may one day be combined to target each patient’s unique disease pathology. He will also touch on the current pipeline of diverse drugs being investigated, specifically as they relate to the biology of aging.

A question-and-answer session will be held following both speaker’s remarks. To register for the event, please click here.

Serge Gauthier, CM, C.Q., M.D., FRCPC, is Professor Emeritus in Neurology and Psychiatry at McGill University, a member of the EU/U.S. Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease Task Force and former Director of the Alzheimer Disease and Related Disorders Research Unit of the McGill Center for Studies in Aging and Douglas Research Centre. His contributions to our understanding of AD are vast and he has been involved as an active investigator and/or collaborator in seminal clinical trials on AD. His special interests include ethical research practices in AD clinical trials, building a consensus approach to the management of AD during its different stages and prevention strategies against cognitive decline. Dr. Gauthier received his M.D. from the Université de Montréal.

Howard Fillit, M.D., is a geriatrician, neuroscientist and innovative philanthropy executive, who has led the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation since its inception. He has dedicated himself to the management of AD, also serving as a Clinical Professor of Geriatric Medicine and Palliative Care, Medicine and Neuroscience at the Icahn School of Medicine of Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York. He has also held faculty positions at The Rockefeller University, the SUNY-Stony Brook School of Medicine and the Cornell University School of Medicine. He earned his B.A. in Neurobiology from Cornell University and his M.D. from the SUNY-Upstate Medical University.

About AmyriAD

AmyriAD is a privately held, late-stage clinical development pharmaceutical company focused on advancing therapies to improve Alzheimer’s disease and is led by the development strategist who introduced the cognition enhancing medication ARICEPT®. AmyriAD’s lead candidate, AD101, is an acetylcholine release agent that in combination therapy with donepezil (ARICEPT®) was well-tolerated and provided encouraging evidence of improvement in global function and cognition in a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial. For more information, please visit www.amyriadtherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Chuck Padala

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

+1-917-741-7792

chuck@lifesciadvisors.com