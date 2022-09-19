Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,281 in the last 365 days.

Accolade to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD), a healthcare provider that serves over 600 employers and millions of members, today announced that it will release fiscal second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, October 6, 2022, after the market closes. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 4:30 p.m. E.T. on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To Listen via Telephone: Pre-registration is required by the conference call operator. Please pre-register by clicking here (https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3e5e3134283944ee9de48f54c3d5cb84). Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

To Listen via Internet: The conference call can be accessed via a live audio webcast that will be available online at http://ir.accolade.com.

Replay: A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at http://ir.accolade.com.

About Accolade, Inc.

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) provides millions of people and their families with an exceptional healthcare experience that is personal, data driven and value based to help every person live their healthiest life. Accolade solutions combine virtual primary care, mental health support and expert medical opinion services with intelligent technology and best-in-class care navigation. Accolade's Personalized Healthcare approach puts humanity back in healthcare by building relationships that connect people and their families to the right care at the right time to improve outcomes, lower costs and deliver consumer satisfaction. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com.

Investor Contact:

Todd Friedman, Investor Relations, IR@accolade.com

Media Contact:

Media Inquiries, Media@accolade.com

Source: Accolade        

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Accolade to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.