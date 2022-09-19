KBKG Named One of the World's Leading Transfer Pricing Practices by International Tax Review

KBKG earns honor as a top Transfer Pricing firm for the second year in a row

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, KBKG, a nationally recognized tax specialty firm, was named one of the world's leading transfer pricing firms by the International Tax Review for 2022-23.

The International Tax Review, which surveys and analyzes more than 13,000 clients and 2,700 practitioners, identifies the most effective transfer pricing advisors across 84 countries. KBKG's transfer pricing division is led by Alex Martin, who has 25 years of global transfer pricing experience from middle-market to Big-4 firms.

Martin, an economist by trade, has leveraged his transfer pricing expertise beyond national borders, advising clients and governments globally from the US all the way to Australia and Bosnia-Herzegovina. Martin is a public speaker and author, having contributed transfer pricing thought leadership guidance to CPAs, attorneys, and professional services firms.

"We are grateful for the recognition from fellow industry professionals, our professional service firm partners, and, most importantly, our clients. Our firm focuses on delivering practical, value-added, solutions, and our clients appreciate our team's approach. This award is indicative of all the world-class services KBKG provides," remarked Alex Martin, Principal - Transfer Pricing.

Companies and advisors worldwide select KBKG to deliver transfer pricing services. KBKG works with CPAs and attorneys to complement tax and accounting services. The firm's strategies are designed to realize tax savings opportunities and minimize risks.

Details on the KBKG team's transfer pricing profile can be found here.

About in KBKG

KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions to CPAs and businesses, including transfer pricing, R&D credits, cost segregation, green building incentives (45L tax credits and 170D deductions) and more. KBKG has office locations nationwide with employees located in Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Detroit, Atlanta, New York City, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Press Contact:

Bethany Wolfe

Director - Marketing

bethany.wolfe@kbkg.com

