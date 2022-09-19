Ascent Cloud Announces Updates to Geopointe on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Geopointe customers will benefit from an enhanced integration with Territory Planner as well as enhancements to Geopointe’s Route Planner, Live Tracking, and Shape Library

Among the notable updates to Geopointe is an enhanced integration with Territory Planner, which allows customers to publish territories and territory assignments from Territory Planner to Geopointe. Sales and customer teams can take action on approved territory models in hours instead of weeks using this enhanced integration between Geopointe and Territory Planner.

In addition, Geopointe’s Route Planner add-on will be able to optimize routes with account business hours as an additional optimization factor. Sales and customer teams can optimize routes weeks and months in advance to ensure that they are connecting with their accounts regularly, which leads to improved territory management execution and productivity. Other enhancements include support for additional devices in Geopointe’s Live Tracking add-on as well as access to more granular shapes in the Shape Library for countries like Brazil and Australia.

Built on the Salesforce platform, Geopointe is currently available on Salesforce AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N300000016ZHeEAM .

To learn more about Geopointe and Ascent Cloud’s sales performance management platform, customers are invited to visit Ascent Cloud at booth #418 at Dreamforce 2022 or visit ascentcloud.io .

Comments on the News

“With this update to Geopointe, we are thrilled to empower our customers to publish optimized territories from Territory Planner to Geopointe with the click of a button,” said David Leinweber, CEO of Ascent Cloud. “These enhancements further our mission of aligning people to outcomes and helping companies plan, execute, and measure their go-to-market strategies.”

“We are excited that Ascent Cloud is continuing to innovate on AppExchange as they enhance their mapping and location intelligence application, Geopointe, with user-centered improvements," said Woodson Martin, EVP and GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers, and we love watching our partners evolve alongside us."

About Geopointe by Ascent Cloud

Geopointe location-enables CRM data to help companies geographically visualize accounts, contacts, opportunities, and other critical business information. Sales and customer teams streamline processes to increase efficiency with territory management, routing and optimization, geographic analysis, and more.

With industry-leading sales performance management solutions, Ascent Cloud helps align people to outcomes by bridging the gap between the data in CRM and what is needed to enable frontline sellers and sales leaders. Ascent Cloud’s mission is to excel beyond the status quo and empower its customers with industry-leading solutions for sales and customer teams.

For more information visit geopointe.com or ascentcloud.io .

Ascent Cloud, Geopointe, Territory Planner, and others are among the trademarks of Ascent Cloud LLC and its affiliates.

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world’s leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 7,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

