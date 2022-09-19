Treatment Resistant Depression Market Size to Hit Around $1,545.6 Million by 2030 | CMI

Treatment Resistant Depression Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Depression is a mood disorder that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and a loss of interest. Also called major depressive disorder or clinical depression, it affects how patients feel, think, and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. Patients may have trouble doing normal day-to-day activities. Depression (major depressive disorder) is a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how patients feel, the way they think, and how they act. Depression causes feelings of sadness and/or a loss of interest in activities patients once enjoyed. It can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems. There are various drugs available for treatment of depression, such as antidepressants, which are medications that can help relieve symptoms of depression, social anxiety disorder, anxiety disorders, and seasonal affective disorder. The atypical agents, also known as second generation antipsychotics and serotonin–dopamine antagonists, are a group of antipsychotic drugs largely introduced to be used to treat psychiatric conditions.

Global treatment resistant depression market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,180.0 Mn in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

✔️Click To get SAMPLE PDF of Treatment Resistant Depression Market (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/5196

Market Dynamics

Increasing inorganic activities such as fund raise by organizations in order to expand their presence in the global treatment resistant depression market is expected to drive the market growth over forecast period. For instance, in February 2022, Minded, the specialist in prescribing mental health medication online, announced US$ 25 million in seed funding. Investors included Streamlined Ventures, Link Ventures, The Tiger Fund, Unicorn Ventures, Trousdale Ventures, Gaingels, SALT Fund, TheFund, and the founders of Care.com, Bolt, Gravity Blanket, RXBAR, and Gilt.com, along with venture debt from Western Technology Investment (WTI).

Increasing development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of resistant depression by market players to launch their novel products is expected to drive market growth over forecast period. For instance, in September 2021, XWPharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, announced dosing of subjects in its first-in-human study evaluating XW10508, the company’s novel, patented, glutamatergic NMDA antagonist and AMPA activator in development as an oral, once-daily therapy for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression and chronic pain.

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• AbbVie Inc.*

• Lupin

• Eli Lilly and Company

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Sanofi

• Mallinckrodt

• Johnson & Johnson

• Merck & Co., Inc.

• Viatris Inc.

• Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

• Lundbeck A/S

• AstraZeneca

• Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Scope of the Report:

The Global Treatment Resistant Depression market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2030). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Treatment Resistant Depression market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Drug Type :

Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors

Serotonin-norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Others

Atypical agents

Others

⏩ 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:

☑ It attempts an analysis of the competing scenario.

☑ The current and exceptional product revenue market.

☑ An in-depth data on the regional investigation and competitive landscape structure.

☑ It benefits in creating an awareness of the important key product segments.

☑ The marketing strategies, opportunities, and development factors are explained.

☑ Treatment Resistant Depression market size estimation and recent advancements in the industry are explained.

✔️SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ):

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-discount/5196

Regional Analysis for Treatment Resistant Depression Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

✔️Buy This Complete Business Report: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/5196

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Treatment Resistant Depression Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the Treatment Resistant Depression market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging Treatment Resistant Depression market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging Treatment Resistant Depression market in 2030?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Treatment Resistant Depression market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Treatment Resistant Depression market?

✔️ Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/treatment-resistant-depression-market-5196

☛ You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us-

✉ sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

📞 +1-206-701-6702

🌐 https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle,

WA 98154, USA