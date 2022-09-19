Oxford Treatment Center Now Offering Evening Intensive Outpatient Program

/EIN News/ -- OXFORD, Miss., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Treatment Center, a leading provider of co-occurring mental health and addiction treatment services, has announced the addition of a new intensive outpatient program that will be held in the evenings to accommodate patients who require continued care while maintaining other responsibilities, such as a full-time job and parenting obligations. IOP programs can also be an option for patients who have completed inpatient treatment or a partial hospitalization program. Patients are now being accepted into the program.



In Oxford Treatment Center’s program, patients are assigned a therapist that they meet with weekly for individual counseling sessions in addition to other evidence-based therapies, including cognitive behavioral therapy and medication assisted treatment. Patients uncover and examine fundamental issues related to their substance use, learn more about the disease of addiction and hone the skills needed to prevent a relapse from occurring.

“The surge in overdose deaths that the country has seen over the past year is very closely mirrored by the surge of people seeking treatment,” said Mark Stovall, CEO of Oxford Treatment Center. “There has been a significant increase in substance use and mental health conditions, particularly over the past two and a half years, and with our evening IOP program, we want to match that increase by expanding access to treatment.”

As of now, evening IOP will take place on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Oxford Outpatient Treatment Center located at 611 Commerce Parkway in Oxford. To learn more about the program, call (662) 281-1306 or email Jim Blackmon, the therapist overseeing the evening IOP program at james.blackmon@contactaac.com .

“Offering this program is important because it meets an urgent need,” said Stovall. “Last year saw yet another record number of overdose deaths, and with the proliferation of fentanyl, anyone taking any substance is gambling with their lives. Undoubtedly, many people are in need of treatment, and when they reach out to us for help, we don’t want time to be a deterring factor in them receiving it.”

Oxford Treatment Center is located in Etta, MS. Oxford treats patients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. For more information, call 662-638-0015.

