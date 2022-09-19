SIOS Technology Adds Speakers to the Second Annual Cloud Availability Symposium

Attendees will be entered into a $100 raffle; Winners announced October 14th

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced two additional speakers from AWS at the second annual Cloud Availability Symposium, the industry’s only event dedicated to High Availability (HA) and Disaster Recovery (DR) for critical applications in the cloud, taking place virtually on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28.



Tom Staab , senior partner solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, will present “Disaster Resilient SQL Server on AWS Without the Need for Enterprise Edition.” Tom has worked with SQL Server for two decades specializing in the data engine and Integration Services as an architect, developer, administrator and as a speaker at events including SQL Saturday, PASS Summit, AWS Summit and AWS re:Invent.



, senior partner solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, will present “Disaster Resilient SQL Server on AWS Without the Need for Enterprise Edition.” Tom has worked with SQL Server for two decades specializing in the data engine and Integration Services as an architect, developer, administrator and as a speaker at events including SQL Saturday, PASS Summit, AWS Summit and AWS re:Invent. Sreenath Middhi, partner solutions architect at Amazon Web Services, will present “Modernizing and Protecting SAP on AWS.” Sreenath has been with AWS for two years has more than 15 years of experience with SAP.



The Symposium comprises two half-day tracks. The SAP/Linux track on Day 1 and the SQL Server/Windows track on Day 2. Sample session titles include: Handling Single Points of Failure – SAP High Availability; A Day in the Life of a SAP Technical Architect and the Future of a Data Center; HA/DR for SAP on Azure; and Maintaining and Optimizing Performance in HA Environments.

These AWS speakers join other recognized experts in Microsoft Azure, SQL Server, and SAP, including:

Evren Buyruk , Senior Microsoft Azure Solution Architect specializing in SAP on Azure as a part of the Microsoft Partner Success Team.

, Senior Microsoft Azure Solution Architect specializing in SAP on Azure as a part of the Microsoft Partner Success Team. Melody Zacharias , Sr. Microsoft Solutions Manager, Microsoft MVP, a technology leader, who has co-written several books including SQLServer 2019 Administration.

, Sr. Microsoft Solutions Manager, Microsoft MVP, a technology leader, who has co-written several books including SQLServer 2019 Administration. Allan Hirt , a SQL Server mission critical expert and author. Allan is a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management and Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert.

, a SQL Server mission critical expert and author. Allan is a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management and Data Platform MVP and a VMware vExpert. Bobby Jagdev , an independent SAP Technical Lead and Architect who has led several large technology-enabled SAP transformation programs.

, an independent SAP Technical Lead and Architect who has led several large technology-enabled SAP transformation programs. Joey D’Antoni , Senior Consultant and Microsoft Data Platform MVP with 20+ years of IT experience.

, Senior Consultant and Microsoft Data Platform MVP with 20+ years of IT experience. Dave Bermingham , a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP and Director of Customer Success, SIOS Technology.

, a Microsoft Cloud and Datacenter Management MVP and Director of Customer Success, SIOS Technology. Mike Walsh, SQL Server Consultant and Microsoft MVP with a decade of experience in helping clients design the systems and HA architectures.



Supporting Resources

See the full schedule here.

The Cloud Availability Symposium is free. To register, visit here: https://bit.ly/SIOSSymposium2022

Attendees will entered to win a $100 raffle automatically. Winners will be notified by email on October 14th.

TWEET THIS: @SIOSTech Adds More Speakers to Cloud Availability Symposium #applicationavailability #cloud #hybridcloud https://bit.ly/3Dnq2Yv

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. (https://us.sios.com) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Beth Winkowski

Winkowski Public Relations, LLC for SIOS

978-649-7189

bethwinkowski@US.SIOS.com