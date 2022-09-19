Section of Route 219 Reopened in Elk County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers that a section of U.S. Route 219 has reopened in Elk County. A multi-vehicle crash with fire closed the road overnight between Ridgway and Johnsonburg. Both lanes of the road reopened just before 7:00 A.M. today.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

