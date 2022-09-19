In-Vehicle Infotainment Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Application & Future Prospects | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for smartphone applications in automobiles and advances in technology for In-Vehicle Infotainment are driving the demand for the market.

In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Size – USD 25.51 billion in 2019, In-Vehicle Infotainment Market Growth - CAGR of 9.8%, In-Vehicle Infotainment Industry trends – Growing demand from the APAC region.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market is expected to reach USD 52.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on driver comfort and convenience has led to numerous In-Vehicle Infotainment systems being built that offer innovative features. Such features provide the driver with detailed vehicle knowledge and, as a result, improve safety and driving experience. Smartphones will significantly influence the In-Vehicle Infotainment market, as they are the most important networking gateways used by an infotainment system.

The in-vehicle Infotainment system aggregates all the infotainment functions of the vehicle, including tuner reception, media connectivity, audio playback, navigation, and HMI. It offers solutions such as audio/video entertainment and information content, including radio, media player, TV and video, telephony, navigation, speech control, apps, and connectivity features, which bring digital life right on the road. Asia-Pacific remains the key market for in-vehicle infotainment, though the demand is also substantial in Europe and North America.

𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1

The latest industry intelligence report on the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 . Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Harman International, Alpine Electronics, Pioneer Corporation, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Clarion Co., Ltd., and JVC KENWOOD Corporation, among others.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of In-Vehicle Infotainment Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the In-Vehicle Infotainment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, Download Report Summary

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

The head-up display segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment with a steady CAGR predicted over the forecast period. The head-up system is equipped with the latest augmented reality technology. It uses a combination of sensors, cameras, GPS, and Wi-Fi to provide information while driving, which creates a demand for the market.

Direct competition between OE fitted and aftermarket goods is anticipated to drive the In-Vehicle Infotainment industry because the former is based on quality, while the second is largely price-driven. In developing countries, demand for OE products is therefore expected to be high.

Due to the rising trend in the low costs of passenger cars, the passenger car segment is expected to rise at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. These cars are embedded with the latest advanced technologies that are expected to drive the in-vehicle infotainment system.

The Asia Pacific held the largest share in the in-vehicle infotainment market. The rise in disposable income and growing demand for a high-end and luxurious lifestyle in fostering the market demand in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1

𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧-𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭, 𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Audio Unit

Display Unit

Head-Up Display

Navigation Unit

Communication Unit

𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

OE fitted

Aftermarket

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟕-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕)

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vehicle-infotainment-market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1

𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

antibody services market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/antibody-services-market

facial recognition market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/facial-recognition-market

digital workplace market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-workplace-market

mobile marketing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-marketing-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.