Benzyl Alcohol Market Size To Worth USD 87.1 Million at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Rising demand for benzyl alcohol for skin medication and increasing adoption in paints and coatings are some key factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global benzyl alcohol market size is expected to reach USD 87.1 Million in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Rising demand for benzyl alcohol for skin medication and increasing adoption of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings are some of the key factors expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of benzyl alcohol in inks and polishes is expected to boost revenue growth of benzyl alcohol market in the near future. Benzyl alcohol helps to eliminate the unpleasant odor from the products and provides mild scent, which has increased its use in wide applications. Benzyl alcohol is also used to improve the texture and consistency of the products, leading to increasing demand for benzyl alcohol. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Benzyl alcohol is also useful as a degreasing agent, for dyeing polyamide, and as a bonding agent, increasing demand for benzyl alcohol. This is expected to drive the revenue growth of the market in the near future. Additionally, increasing adoption of benzyl alcohol in paints and coatings is also expected to drive the revenue growth of the market.

Major companies

Elan Chemical Company, Inc., Alfa Aesar, Merck KGaA, Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Lanxess India Private Limited, Wuhan Biet Co., Ltd., Finar Limited, Hubei Greenhouse Fine Chemical Co., Ltd., INOES Group Ltd., and Greenfield Global USA, Inc.

Some Key Highlights in the Report

Cleaning agent segment is expected to account for larger market share revenue over the forecast period. Increasing use of benzyl alcohol for manufacturing the cleaning products such as soaps and detergents is driving revenue growth of the segment. Increasing chronic diseases and increasing need for cleaning products is another factor that is increasing demand for benzyl alcohol.

Pharmaceutical segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global benzyl alcohol market between 2022 and 2030. Increasing use of benzyl alcohol due to its anti-parasite medication to treat lice in hairs is increasing its demand and is driving growth of the segment. Benzyl alcohol is also widely used as skin medication to help treat skin disorders and acne problems among the younger population, which is another factor increasing its demand and propelling growth of the segment.

North America benzyl alcohol market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the cosmetic industry in the countries in the region is expected to drive market revenue growth. Rapid growth in food industry is another factor increasing demand for benzyl alcohol in North America, which is expected to drive the revenue growth of the benzyl alcohol market.

Segments covered in the report:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Cleaning Agent

Synthetic Solvent

Epoxy Resins

Bacteriostatic Preservative

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Metric Tons; 2019-2030)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Paints & Coatings

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilo Tons; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

