ANCA Vasculitis Drug Market to Garner $711.83 Million, Globally, By 2030 at 5.5% CAGR, Coherent Market Insights

ANCA Vasculitis Drug Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (AAV) is a group of autoimmune diseases characterized by inflammation and damage to small blood vessels. Self-reactive antibodies known as ANCAs, which bind to and excessively activate neutrophils, are the cause behind this inflammation. This immune system malfunction is caused by hereditary and environmental factors. ANCA vasculitis can result in a variety of symptoms depending on the organ or body part affected.

Global ANCA vasculitis drug market is estimated to be valued at US$ 463.82 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• ChemoCentryx, Inc.

• Vifor Pharma

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Amgen

• Genentech, Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Biogen

• InflaRx GmbH

• AstraZeneca

For instance, if the skin's blood vessels are harmed, a rash may result. Blood and protein leakage into the urine as well as kidney damage can result from problems with the blood vessels in the kidney. There are three main types of ANCA vasculitis, microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). Currently, there is no cure for the disease and treatments are available to manage the condition. Patients normally undergo two phases of treatment, one designed to induce the remission of symptoms (induction treatment), and a second phase meant to keep patients in remission for as long as possible (maintenance treatment).

Market Dynamics

Key players in market are focused on carrying out research and development activities and demonstrating the results of the studies at various medical conferences, which is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2022, ChemoCentryx, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, announced upcoming presentations at three key medical conferences that would highlight findings from the pivotal Phase III ADVOCATE trial that supported the approval of tavneos (avacopan), an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor (C5aR) inhibitor, and research into the burden of glucocorticoid use in ANCA-associated vasculitis. The three conferences were ATS 2022 (American Thoracic Society), May 15-17, 2022, San Francisco, ISPOR 2022 (International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research), May 15-18, 2022, Washington, and 59th ERA Conference (European Renal Association), May 19-22, 2022, Paris, France/Virtual

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Type:

Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (GPA)

Microscopic Polyangiitis (MPA)

Eosinophilic Granulomatosis with Polyangiitis (EGPA)

Renal-limited Vasculitis

By Drug Type:

Glucocorticoids

Cyclophosphamide

Rituximab

Methotrexate

Mycophenolate mofetil

Azathioprine

Mepolizumab

Avacopan

Others

Regional Analysis for ANCA Vasculitis Drug Market:

North America: U.S. and Canada

Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global ANCA Vasculitis Drug Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

