Air-to-air Refueling Market : Business Growth, Development Factors, Application and Future Prospects | Emergen Research

Rising demand for aerial refueling to support overseas deployments, increasing procurement of advanced fighter jet are Key factors driving market revenue growth

Air-to-Air Refueling Market Size – USD 6.16 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.1%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for autonomous refueling systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) services market size reached USD 6.16 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for aerial refueling to support overseas deployments which enables fighter jets and other aircraft to cover longer distances is a key factor expected to drive demand for aerial refueling services. Increased procurement of advanced fighter planes with newer more advanced technologies including better sensors that enable more efficient and accurate mid-air refueling has been resulting in increased demand to accomplish better surveillance and covering of a larger area.

The latest industry intelligence report on the Air-to-air Refueling Market performs a cautious examination of the current business environment and competitive landscape of the Air-to-air Refueling Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. Importantly, the study not only helps spot the major vendors but also their winning strategies. The real-time data accumulated through qualitative and quantitative research technique further help business owners determine where they stand in comparison to their region, country, and product category.

The Air-to-air Refueling Market is analyzed with an aim to provide assistance to the readers to gain maximum returns on the investment and to enable an informed decision-making process.

List of Top Key Companies Profiled in the Air-to-air Refueling Market The Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, Cobham Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Omega Air Refueling Services Inc., Eaton Corporation , Marshall Aerospace and Defense Group., GE Aviation, Safran S.A., and Draken International, LLC.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Air-to-air Refueling Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Air-to-air Refueling Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Air-to-air Refueling Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Air-to-air Refueling Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

Some Key Highlights in the Report :

Boom refueling segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to higher preference and use owing to faster fuel transfer rate than other systems.

Manned segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to wider adoption of manned refueling systems, while unmanned refueling systems are in the testing phase and not widely implemented.

North America market is expected to account for a considerably large revenue share in the global air-to-air refueling market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major companies providing air-to-air refueling such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Airbus SAS, and Cobham Ltd., among others, in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented global Air-to-Air Refueling (AAR) on the basis of type, system, aircraft, components, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned

Unmanned

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Probe and Drogue

Boom Refueling

Autonomous

Aircraft Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed Wing

Fighter Aircraft

Tanker Aircraft

Military Transport

Attack Helicopters

Transport Helicopters

Components Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Pumps

Valves

Hoses

Boom

Probes

Fuel Tanks

Pods

In April 2020, Airbus SAS executed the first completely autonomous air-to-air refueling (A3R) operation using a boom system. The flight testing operation took place over the Atlantic Ocean and included an Airbus tanker testing aircraft outfitted with the Airbus A3R solution and a Portuguese Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft that received the fuel. The A3R system eliminates the need for extra equipment on the recipient aircraft and decreases the burden of the Air Refueling Operator (ARO).

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

