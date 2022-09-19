Companion Diagnostics Market size was estimated at $2,950 million – IndustryARC
Companion Diagnostics Market value is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevalence of infectious disease is a burden for the citizen’s economic and healthy growth across the globe. Emerging and re-emerging bacteria, microbes, and viruses are still a challenge in controlling infectious disease. The production of effective medical equipment for treatment, prevention, and diagnostics of infectious disease is a mandate. Such circumstances encourage the development in the companion diagnostic development market, and as per the IndustryARC market research report, the companion diagnostic market size stood at $2,950 million as of 2018. And the market value is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% through the forecast period of 2019 to 2025
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Companion Diagnostics Market highlights the following areas -
1. The companion diagnostics uses technologies such as molecular biology technique, drug and diagnostic technology, and oncology therapy for the treatment of colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and other chronic diseases.
2. Companion diagnostic market with abundant potential as an effective tool for personalized medicine has found a tremendous scope of application in pharmaceuticals, laboratories, research institutes and hospitals.
3. According to the American Cancer Society, prostate cancer is the most common cancer among males (19%), followed by lung (14%) and colorectal (9%) cancers and among females, breast (30%), lung (12%), and colorectal (8%) cancers are the most common. Increasing instances of cancer along with neurological disorders, infectious diseases, Hepatitis A is augmenting the North American companion diagnostic market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. The North American region occupied the largest companion diagnostic demands in 2018 with 41% of the total demand share. North America shares the highest market share due to its Hepatitis A plague that affects high number of individuals.
2. Hospitals, among other end-user industries, is the most lucrative application segment of the companion diagnostics market. The hospital industry is increasing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the aforementioned forecast period.
3. Companion diagnostic (CDx) is a diagnostic test used as a companion to a therapeutic drug to determine its applicability to an individual person. It involves multiple monitoring methods including immunohistochemistry (IHC), polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), in-situ hybridization (ISH), real-time PCR (RT-PCR), and gene sequencing.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Companion Diagnostics industry are:
1. Abbott Laboratories
2. Agilent Technologies
3. biomerieux
4. Bio-Genex Laboratories
5. Danaher Corporation
