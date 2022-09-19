Gastroparesis Treatment Market Size to Hit Around $10,726.0Million by 2030 | Processa Pharma, EVOKE, Neurogastrx, Vanda

Gastroparesis Treatment Market

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroparesis is a disorder that affects the muscles of the stomach. It is a sickness condition in which the stomach cannot empty itself normally. The symptoms of gastroparesis include nausea, vomiting, and heartburn. It is most frequent among people who have had diabetes for a long time, although it can occur in other circumstances as well. Gastroparesis is caused by viral infections, gastric (abdominal) surgery with vagus nerve injury, drugs such as opioids and some antidepressants, and so on.

The global gastroparesis treatment market is estimated to be valued at US$ 8,061.9 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Companies & Market Share Insights:

⏩ Top Key Manufacturers of the Report:

• Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.*

• EVOKE PHARMA

• Neurogastrx, Inc.

• Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• GlaxoSmithKline plc.

• Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

• CinDome Pharma, Inc.

• PTC Therapeutics

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Atlantic Healthcare

• Salix Pharmaceuticals

Scope of the Report:

The Global Gastroparesis Treatment market report provides a holistic evaluation of the market for the forecast period (2022-2028). The report comprises various segments as well an analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market. The Gastroparesis Treatment market report growth depends on product application, type, technology, and region. An extended view of regional analysis aims to bring readers closer to market opportunities and risks. It also examines the economic scenarios with the impact of Covid-19 analysis is expected to grow the market on a large and small scale.

⏩ Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Drug:

Metoclopramide

Erythromycin

Domperidone

Others

By Type:

Diabetic gastroparesis

Idiopathic gastroparesis

Post-surgical gastroparesis

By Route of Administration:

Intravenous

Nasal

Oral

Regional Analysis for Gastroparesis Treatment Market:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year - 2016-2020

Base year - 2021

Forecast period** - 2022 to 2028 [** unless otherwise stated]

Revenue and Sales Estimation:

Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized types and end-use industries. The report on the global Gastroparesis Treatment Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

✦ What will the market growth rate, growth momentum, or acceleration the market carry during the forecast period?

✦ Which are the key factors driving the Gastroparesis Treatment market?

✦ What was the size of the emerging Gastroparesis Treatment market by value in 2022?

✦ What will be the size of the emerging Gastroparesis Treatment market in 2028?

✦ Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Gastroparesis Treatment market?

✦ What trends, challenges, and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the global Gastroparesis Treatment market?

