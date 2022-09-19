Fluid Management and Visualization Systems Market to Hit USD 19.10 Billion in 2029 – Macroeconomic Indicators, Recent Initiatives, Business Opportunities, and Future Outlook - Adroit Market Research

Geographically, North America region is projected to grow in Fluid Management and Visualization Systems market. Some of the leaders covered are Ecolab, Inc., Angiodynamics, Inc., Serres, Hologic, Inc., Traubco LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, etc.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fluid management and visualization system market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.75% and reach an expected market value of USD 19.10 Billion during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The global fluid management and visualization system market is driven by the increased focus on patient and medical staff safety. Fluid management is a crucial aspect of inpatient medical setup and is used for critical patient care. Fluid management simplifies the collection and disposal of fluid medical waste. Visualization systems serve an advanced monitoring purpose which helps the medical staff to quickly identify and respond to critical situations. To impart quality diagnosis, visualization systems provide comparable patient data to doctors. Visualization systems provide fast data analysis enabling businesses to reduce operational costs and maximize process efficiencies. The rising need for tests including laparoscopy and endoscopy is driving the global fluid management and visualization system market.

Fluid management systems provide a protective environment for patients by monitoring their blood pressure levels during surgeries. The use of 3D visualization software provides a scanned model of the patient’s body part which immensely helps the doctor to identify the damaged area.

Global fluid management and visualization system market Scope:

Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2029 Market Size in 2029 USD 19.10 Billion Segment Covered Product , Application , Industry, By Product Instruments and Accessories By Application Covered Urology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Cardiology, and Others Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa and South America Key Players Profiled Ecolab, Inc., Angiodynamics, Inc., Serres, Hologic, Inc., Traubco LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Medtronic plc, among other prominent players

Based on product type, the fluid management and visualization system market can be classified into accessories, instruments and dialyzers. Although all of them play a crucial role, accessories are widely required for surgeries and other medical purposes. Being eligible only for single use, accessories are used in larger quantities including video converters, catheters and camera heads etc. Due to its ability to reduce treatment costs, the healthcare industry accounts for a major share of the global fluid management and visualization systems market. Owing to the advancements made, fluid management and visualization systems are extensively used for urology. Visualization systems are highly used in the healthcare industry to provide advanced analytics and identify real-time data. The use of artificial intelligence with visualization software helps doctors to identify patient health status. Appropriate fluid management accessories protect the frontline medical staff from exposure to hazardous medical waste.

Furthermore, certain highly advanced updates and innovations by key market participants have substantially helped in the expansion of the global fluid management and visualization systems market. Medtronic launched a newborn acute dialysis system called Carpedium system in December 2020 to streamline the dialysis process for newborns. Fresenius Medical acquired NxtStage medical in February 2019 which significantly enhanced the dialysis procedure. Due to recent mergers and technological advancements, the market for fluid management and visualization systems has seen a significant rise.

The North America region is anticipated to expand the greatest in this market. Advanced technology has been used in extensive research and development to enhance and elevate the healthcare sector. Increased focus on providing seamless and cost-effective healthcare care services will drive market growth in this region. Having a well-established economy, the population of this region experiences advanced treatment which increases the demand for fluid management and visualization systems. The increased number of hospitals and healthcare clinics significantly maximizes the demand for visualization systems and fluid management in this region.

