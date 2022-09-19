Garlic Powder Manufacturing Plant Cost and Project Report 2022-2027: Business Plan, Raw Materials | Syndicated Analytics

Garlic Powder Manufacturing Plant Project Report

Garlic powder, also known as ground garlic, refers to a condiment that is commercially manufactured by dehydrating garlic in a controlled environment and grinding the dried flakes into a fine powder. It is an excellent source of several essential nutrients, such as protein, fiber, carbohydrates, calcium, manganese, iron, cholesterol, vitamins, folate, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, etc. Additionally, garlic powder is easier to handle, retains the nutrient content of the fresh vegetables efficiently, saves a lot of time during cooking, etc. Consequently, it is extensively utilized for enhancing the taste, flavor, and aroma of various items, including soups, salads, snacks, pasta, etc.

The increasing demand for processed and convenience food ingredients among working professionals owing to their hectic lifestyles and shifting dietary patterns represent one of the primary factors driving the global garlic powder market. Besides this, the escalating utilization of garlic powder to heal wounds, cure coughs, control blood sugar levels, etc., on account of its numerous medicinal properties, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the emerging popularity of powdered garlic, which is available all throughout the year, has a longer shelf life, does not require the hassle of slicing and chopping, etc., is stimulating the market growth. In addition to this, the introduction of innovative packaging solutions, including shakers and easy-to-open containers, to offer enhanced convenience to consumers is expected to fuel the global garlic powder market in the coming years.

The project report on garlic powder covers the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact, and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements, and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

In case you need any specific business requirements, you can mention the same.

