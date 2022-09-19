Research 2022, Computed Tomography CT Scanners Market Size Is Projected to Reach USD 9.92 Billion in 2029 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8%

According to Fortune Business Insights, computed tomography (CT) scanners market size was USD 6.39 billion in 2021. The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market size is expected to rise from USD 6.70 billion in 2022 to USD 9.92 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The computed tomography scanners market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries. Fortune Business Insights™ publishes this information in a report titled, "Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market, 2022-2029". As per the report, the computed tomography (CT) scanners market size was USD 6.39 billion in 2021. The Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market size is expected to rise from USD 6.70 billion in 2022 to USD 9.92 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the projected period.

Computed tomography (CT) scanner is a medical imaging system widely used to diagnose and analyze patients in the healthcare sector. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the latest advancements in the healthcare industry is expected to fuel the demand for advanced imaging systems, including computed tomography systems.





Computed Tomography CT Scanners Market Report Scope & Segmentation :

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 5.8% 2029 Value Projection USD 9.92 Billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 6.39 Billion Historical Data for 2018 to 2020 No. of Pages 263





COVID-19 Impact:

Increasing Demand for CT Scanners amid Pandemic to Surge Product Demand

The healthcare sector has witnessed positive implications of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for computed tomography (CT) scanner was increased during the pandemic due to increasing diagnosis rate. Also, the development of healthcare infrastructure to overcome the lack of medical services bolstered the product demand during the pandemic. Furthermore, beneficial government initiatives to provide appropriate healthcare services to patients are expected to drive the market further.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Report Coverage:

The report provides factual information regarding market development and regional market growth. Also, drivers and restraints affecting market expansion during the forecast period are highlighted further. Furthermore, the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on market growth is elaborated along with driving factors for increasing product demand. Key market players in the industry are listed in the report, along with their recent launches and business development strategies.





Drivers & Restraints:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Stimulate Growth

The CT scanners market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Also, the increasing diagnosis rate is anticipated to fuel market growth. Furthermore, rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure and rising adoption of technological advancements in the medical sector are expected to drive the market growth. According to the American Heart Association, around 121.5 million adults were suffering from chronic diseases in the U.S. in 2018. These factors are expected to ensure computed tomography (CT) scanners market growth during the forecast period.

However, high installation and maintenance costs may hamper the market growth.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Market Due to Rising Adoption of Technological Advancements

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global computed tomography (CT) scanners market share. The regional market is expected to grow further due to increasing adoption of technological advancements.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest global market position due to increasing awareness regarding chronic diseases and well-developed healthcare infrastructure.

Competitive Landscape:

Collaboration Allow Key Players to Strengthen their Market Position

Prominent players in the market focus on collaborating with supporting organizations to develop their portfolios and increase product demand in segmented regions. The companies experiment with applying innovative product development and differentiation strategies to develop technologically advanced products.

Key Industry Development:

November 2021: GE Healthcare collaborated with Karolinska Institutet & MedTechLabs, intending to clinically evaluate its patented silicon-based photon-counting CT system. The development represents the company’s focus on continuous innovation to bring novel technologies to the CT scanner market.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market Report:

GE Healthcare (U.S.)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Neusoft Medical Systems (China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health (U.S.)

Planmeca Oy (Finland)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)





