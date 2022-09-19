With 11.4% CAGR, Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Size worth USD 22.64 Billion in 2027

As per the report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market size is projected to reach USD 22.64 Billion in 2027, at CAGR of 11.4% during forecast period (2022-2027)

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Size is projected to reach USD 22.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Rising popularity of smart factory and industry 4.0 will propel the growth trajectory of the market, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its recent report, titled “Manufacturing operations management software Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Services, Software), By Function (Labor Management, Planning & Scheduling, Process and Production Intelligence, Quality Process Management, Others), By Industry (Automotive, Chemicals, Medical Equipment & Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Industry Developments:

January 2020 : The Portuguese manufacturing software major Critical Manufacturing announced its collaboration with the Indian IT giant HCL Technologies to deliver pre- and post-sales consulting and implementation support. Under the partnership, the companies will utilize the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) developed by Critical Manufacturing to cater to medical device, hi-tech, and semiconductor manufacturing industries.

: The Portuguese manufacturing software major Critical Manufacturing announced its collaboration with the Indian IT giant HCL Technologies to deliver pre- and post-sales consulting and implementation support. Under the partnership, the companies will utilize the Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) developed by Critical Manufacturing to cater to medical device, hi-tech, and semiconductor manufacturing industries. November 2019: ABB Ltd, the Swiss-Swedish MNC, launched a new version of its ABB Ability™ Manufacturing Operations Management software featuring superior digital capabilities. The enhanced platform provides improved flexibility and security of operations to managers and supervisors in a wide range of industries.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market-102713





A smart factory can be understood as a regular factory, but operating in a web of highly connected and digitized environment. In such a factory, the workings of machinery and equipment are automated to streamline processes and optimize production. These interconnections are facilitated by the Internet of Things (IoT) technology, which is also a manifestation of the concept of Industry 4.0. Manufacturing operations management (MOM) software helps manufacturers to properly utilize these advanced technologies to improve their manufacturing processes, which in turn allows them to produce better quality products. Thus, one of the top manufacturing operations management software market trends is the increasing adoption of smart factory by manufacturers across the industrial spectrum.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 Forecast Period 2022 to 2027 CAGR 11.4% 2027 Value Projection USD 22.64 Billion Base Year 2019 Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market Size in 2019 USD 9.75 Billion Historical Data for 2015 to 2018 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Component; Function; Industry; Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Market Growth Drivers Growing Need to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Products to Fuel the Market Growing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence Technology in Manufacturing Process will Create Demand for the Software





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market-102713





Market Restraint

Concerns Surrounding Data Vulnerability to Impede Market Growth

Cloud-based operations management solutions offer a range of benefits such as easy implementation, cost-effectiveness, convenient accessibility, and data integration. However, growing interaction between humans and machines has led to generation of data in gargantuan amounts. While MOM software tools enable efficient data collection and analysis, they are equally vulnerable to hacking and privacy infringement. For example, a buyer does not have complete control of the security and privacy of his company’s data as some control lies with the vendor. This means that manufacturers wanting to adopt such technologies place a high amount of trust in the vendor, which can make them hesitant in purchasing such solutions. This may stem the uptake of MOM tools and hinder the manufacturing operations management market growth in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

Heavy Investment in Software Technology to Drive the Market in North America

In 2019, North America generated revenue of USD 3.66 billion and is anticipated to lead the manufacturing operations management software market share during the forecast period. This is mainly attributable to the heavy investments made the governments in the region as well as the private sector in developing and adopting advanced tools for improving efficiency of the manufacturing sector. In Europe, on the other hand, the market will be primarily led by the robust manufacturing sectors in Germany and Italy. Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase fastest growth among regions owing to the speedy development of the manufacturing sector in China and India.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/manufacturing-operations-management-software-market-102713





Competitive Landscape

Increasing Strategic Collaborations to Energize Market Competition

The manufacturing operations management market forecast predicts a high-energy period for the market as top competitors look to entrench their position in this market. Their prime strategy for achieving this is by forging alliances and entering into strategic partnerships to develop novel products and strengthen their portfolio.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Aegis Industrial Software Corporation

Siemens Ltd.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Dassault Systems

iBASEt

SAP SE

ABB Ltd

EMERSON ELECTRIC CO

Critical Manufacturing S.A.





Access Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102713





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Manufacturing Operations Management Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts By Component Software On-premises Cloud Services By Function (Value) Labour Management Planning & Scheduling Process and Production Intelligence Quality Process Management Others By Industry (Value) Automotive Chemicals Medical Equipment & Pharmaceuticals Food and Beverages Aerospace and Defense Others By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!

FAQ:

How big is the Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market?

The global manufacturing operations management software market size stood at USD 9.75 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 22.64 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.

How big is Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) Software Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 3.66 billion in 2019 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245