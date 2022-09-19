Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,218 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,257 in the last 365 days.

Instil Bio to Present at Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instil Bio, Inc. (“Instil”) (Nasdaq: TIL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or TIL, therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced that company management will participate in an upcoming investor conference:

Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit
Company presentation and Q&A: Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast, if recorded, of the presentation can be accessed under “News & Events” in the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.instilbio.com. The archived webcast will be available on the Company’s website shortly after the event.

About Instil Bio
Instil Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tumor infiltrating lymphocyte, or (TIL), therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company has assembled an accomplished management team with a successful track record in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of cell therapies. Using the Company’s proprietary, optimized, and scalable manufacturing processes at its in-house manufacturing facilities, Instil is advancing its lead TIL product candidate, ITIL-168, for the treatment of advanced melanoma and other solid tumors as well as ITIL-306, a next-generation, genetically engineered TIL therapy for multiple solid tumors. For more information visit www.instilbio.com and LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
1-972-499-3350
investorrelations@instilbio.com
www.instilbio.com

Janhavi Mohite
Stern Investor Relations
1-212-362-1200
janhavi.mohite@sternir.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Instil Bio to Present at Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.