5G in Defense Market Sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of over 33% from 2022 - 2032, Future Market Insights Inc.

The United States is expected to account for the highest market share of US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2032. The market in North America is projected to account for the fastest growth in the 5G in defense market throughout the projection period

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 5G in Defense market revenue is estimated at US$ 213.5 Mn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 33.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Bn. Market revenues through small cell communication infrastructure is projected to witness a growth of 31.5% in the next decade.



Increased dependency on IoT device connectivity, Big Data usage for decision-making, increased automation of government and military functions, and 5G network infrastructure upgrades and government investments are expected to drive a rapidly increasing market for 5G areas in defense markets.



As more IoT devices become integrated into military applications, revenue in the IoT market is projected to increase. Cyber-physical systems, AI technology, and real-time 5G networks are expected to boost IoT use for military applications in the years ahead. This will allow these businesses to efficiently transmit and send information from embedded sensors and real-time networks over the internet.

Many countries are concentrating their efforts on strengthening their military infrastructure. Seamless connectivity is required for speedy upgrades and maximum efficiency. As a result, these elements are critical to the growth of the 5G military industry.

Several countries' governments are investing extensively in defense infrastructure in order to secure their borders from anti-social elements in neighboring countries. Conflicts between certain neighboring countries will also increase the defense budget. All of these considerations point to a positive future for 5G in the defense market.

The expansion of telecommunication infrastructure, owing to government backing, will play a significant role in the growth of the 5G military market. Due to the growth measures adopted by the participants in the 5G in the defense market, they will have enormous potential to earn profits.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants in 5G in Defense Market include Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, Samsung, NEC, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies, Ligado Networks, and Wind River Systems Inc. Additionally, market growth is expected to be fueled by collaborations among current players to improve quality throughout the research period. Over the projection period, established market players are expected to diversify their portfolios and offer one-stop solutions to combat fierce competition.



In June 2022, Raytheon Technologies Co and Northrop Grumman Corp announced that they have won contracts from U.S. to develop missiles that intercept hypersonic weapons.

In June 2022, Ligado announced that it has selected Sony Semiconductor Israel as the chipset developer for its 5G satellite network. The former’s 5G satellite IoT network based on 3GPP standards, will support millions of mobile devices that will empower critical machine-to-machine communications in transportation, energy and agricultural sectors.

In February 2022, Ericsson and Mobily inked a Memorandum of Understanding to expand cutting-edge 5G use cases in Saudi Arabia.

In January 2022, Intelsat, the world's largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network operator, and Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), agreed to develop two software-defined satellites as part of Intelsat's 5G software-defined network.

In May 2020, T-Mobile US, Inc. and Ericsson signed a partnership. While the industry is completely developing Voice over New Radio (VoNR) 5G technologies, this alliance provides high-quality voice services using VoLTE in the SA architecture.





More Insights Available



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the 5G in Defense market, presenting historical market data (2019-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Communication Infrastructure, Core Network Technology, Platform, End User, Network Type, Chipset, Operational Frequency and Installation across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa).

Market Segments Covered in 5G in Defense Market Analysis

By Communication Infrastructure:

Small Cell

Macro Cell

Radio Access Network (RAN)





By Core Network Technology:

Software-Defined Networking (SDN)

Fog Computing (FC)

Mobile Edge Computing (MEC)

Network Functions Virtualization (NFV)

By Platform:

Land

Naval

Airborne





By End User:

Military

Homeland Security

By Network Type:

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB)

Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communications (URLLC)

Massive Machine Type Communications (MMTC)





By Chipset:

Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit (RFIC) Chipset

Millimetre Wave (mm Wave) Chipset

By Operational Frequency:

Low

Medium

High





By Installation:

New Implementation

Upgradation

