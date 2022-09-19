Automotive Lighting Market Worth $29.84 Billion by 2027 At A Growth Rate of 4.2% - IndustryARC
Industry is Still Searching for Efficient, Competitive and, Most Importantly, Much Safer Lighting Solutions In the Automotive Lighting Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The global Automotive Lighting Market is estimated to surpass $29.84 billion mark by 2026 growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 4.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Market is flourished with wide range of lighting such as headlights, tail lights, accessory lights, LED lights, fog lights, emergency and warning lights, off-road lights, and signal lights in contemporary vehicles. Along with safety, automotive lighting improves the aesthetic appearance of a vehicle; a key reason to popularize among youngsters. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Growing automobile production across the globe boosts the automotive lighting market. Rising manufacture of electric cars owing to reduced fuel expenses and harmful environmental emissions majorly influence the automotive lighting market revenue.
2. Dependence on lighting system for signaling purposes in ambulance and police vehicles aligning with effective sound system result in increasing demand for lighting technique in vehicles.
3. Government program maintains road safety by taking initiatives such as creating awareness about vehicle protection and illuminating roads with appropriate use of automotive lighting majorly drives the global car lighting market.
4. The trend related to application of LED lighting for creating a magnificent outlook both on exterior and interior space of the vehicle seeks more human attention and reduce road accidents rate, thereby boosting the automotive lighting market.
Segmental Analysis :
1. LED Lighting has dominated the Automotive Lighting Market as compared to the other technologies. Halogen was earlier a conventional choice for the lighting in cars. Xenon and LED are the other prominent technologies.
2. The most important aspect of the growth in passenger cars that the CAGR was rising to 5.20% by 2026. Moreover, growing business prospects in the car rental industry are pushing passenger car takeovers.
3. Asia-Pacific are increasing sales of new automobiles, concentrating on research and development into automotive lighting. Economic growth in the area directly influences the selling of passenger cars and commercial vehicles.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Automotive Lighting Industry are -
1. Chikoh Industries, Ltd.
2. Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
3. Magneti Marelli
4. General Electric Company, Ltd.
5. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.
