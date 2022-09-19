Distributed Cloud Market to Garner $17 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 22.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in requirements for minimum data recovery, rise in use of mobile technology, and increase in digitization have boosted the growth of the global distributed cloud market.

PORTLAND, Ore. , Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Distributed Cloud Market by Type (Public-resource Computing, Volunteer Cloud Computing), by by Application (Edge Computing, Content Delivery, Intelligent Transportation, Others), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government and Defense, Retail and E-commerce, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global distributed cloud industry was accounted for $2.3 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in requirements for minimum data recovery, rise in use of mobile technology, and increase in digitization have boosted the growth of the global distributed cloud market. Moreover, advantages such as better data recovery, higher workload, and data processing supplemented the market growth. However, concerns regarding data security hinder the market growth. On the contrary, adoption of cloud technology, surge in government involvement, and launch of new products would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The distributed cloud market was positively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, due to sudden demand for cloud services to support digital solutions and remote working, especially in BFSI and manufacturing.

The entertainment platforms such as video streaming also witnessed increased demand during the pandemic, which increased the demand for distributed cloud solutions.

The public-resource computing segment dominated the market

By type, the public-resource computing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global distributed cloud market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period, owing to advancements in machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics in public-resource computing for better interconnection and smooth operation of workflow. The report includes analysis of the volunteer cloud computing segment.

The intelligent transportation segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2031

By application, the intelligent transportation segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 26.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to adoption of distributed cloud for faster data insights and integration of automation technologies to improve customer experience. However, the edge computing segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global distributed cloud market, due to rise in number of intelligent applications adopting distributed cloud.

The large enterprise segment held the largest share

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global distributed cloud market, due to increase in adoption of distributed cloud technology by various enterprises in BFSI and IT & telecom for smooth operations of multiple clouds. However, the SMEs segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based services, as it provides cost-effective and efficient solution for SMEs.

The healthcare segment to showcase the highest CAGR by 2031

By industry vertical, the healthcare segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, as distributed cloud provides better efficiency and customer satisfaction with integration of various clouds for work from remote places and offers valuable data insights from different clouds. However, the IT and telecom segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global distributed cloud industry, as it helps to access data from different data centers across various clouds.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, and is projected to continue to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. This is due to rise in digital infrastructure and presence of key players in the region. However, the global distributed cloud market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, due to increasing investments in cloud technologies and rise in number of SMEs in the region.

Major market players

Alibaba Cloud

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Axway

CloudSigma AG

Databricks

DigitalOcean, LLC

Google

IBM

Liquid Web, LLC

MassiveGRID Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Rackspace Technology

Salesforces Inc.

SAP SE

Verizon

VMware Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global distributed cloud market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player

