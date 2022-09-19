The Global Power Metering Market is expected to grow by $ 8.97 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Metering Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320008/?utm_source=GNW

9% during the forecast period. Our report on the power metering market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investment in smart grid projects, stringent government policies toward curbing the wastage of water and electricity, and growing applications of smart power meters in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.

The power metering market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.

The power metering market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing demand for wireless smart power meters as one of the prime reasons driving the power metering market growth during the next few years. Also, increased investments in smart home technology solutions and rise of smart cities and focus on smart energy management will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the power metering market covers the following areas:

• Power metering market sizing

• Power metering market forecast

• Power metering market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading power metering market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Aichi Tokei Denki Co. Ltd., ALLETE Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, General Electric Co, Holley Technology Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Hubbell Inc., Itron Inc., Jabil Inc., Kamstrup AS, Landis Gyr AG, Networked Energy Services, Ningbo Sanxing Medical and Electric Co. Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Suntront Tech Co. Ltd., Wasion Holdings Ltd., and Xylem Inc. Also, the power metering market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



