Former Broward Judge John Patrick Contini, The Mediator Helping People Find the Right Lawyer

Former Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is an experienced mediator who knows what it takes to choose the right lawyer for any case.

Finding the right lawyer can make a whole world of difference in a case. But just because this is common knowledge doesn’t make things any easier. For one, it involves tons of research that most people simply don’t have time for. For another, even if one gets a hold of a good lawyer, they might not have any specialty in the case one wants to pursue. Most people who find themselves in this situation, thus, have to resort to numerous trials and errors which can be severely draining. Fortunately, Former Broward Judge John P Contini of Contini Solutions is set to change the narrative.

Former Broward Judge John Patrick Contini offers mediation services that are backed by a colorful career in the legal sector. As John puts it, “I have been on all sides of the equation from Assistant State Attorney (prosecutor) to trial lawyer (27 years) in the areas of criminal defense, personal injury, wrongful death, family law and civil rights litigation, and most recently as a Circuit Court Judge, so I can certainly relate to both sides in almost all cases.”

Former Broward Judge John Patrick Contini believes his background sets him apart from others in the same field as he knows exactly what to look for without beating around the bush. “In my former capacity as a trial lawyer and trial judge over the past 30 years, I’ve seen the best (and worst) of humanity. I know those who care and get it done with a minimum of hassle and cost. They’re true top-notch experts. But more important than just their credentials: their integrity and compassion.”

He further goes on to explain what his service entails. “People come to me when they’re in a jam, and I connect them with the right experts (i.e., lawyers, paralegals, investigators, or addiction specialists) I’ve worked closely with over the years — dedicated men and women who are competent, compassionate, and affordable. But this isn’t a referral service where I outsource and go away. I will stay engaged, right by your side (if you’d like) until the situation is put to bed.”

Former Judge John Patrick Contini grew up in both Boston and Cleveland before proceeding to college at the University of Massachusetts and later on to New England Law School. Thereafter, he became a prosecutor for four years before setting up his private business as a criminal defense lawyer and trial attorney for 27 years. In 2014, he was elected as a Circuit Court Judge, spending two years each on the family bench and criminal bench.

Apart from his role as a mediator, Former Judge John Contini is also an author, a business and life coach consultant, and a ghostwriter who is open to taking on book writing offers.

Media Contact

Contini Solutions

John Contini

954 937 3134

Broward County

Florida

United States