Grand Canvas Ushers in a New Era of Practical Décor with Revolutionary Single-Piece Wallcoverings

The next generation of wallcovering has arrived with Grand Canvas. The company offers single-piece, custom-cut sustainable wallpaper to fit the space perfectly.

Grand Canvas Founder George Nicolaescu created the company with one goal—to overcome conventional wallpaper's limitations. While many industries have seen updates and revitalization over the years, wallpaper has been produced and used in the same way for decades.

“I’ve always been willing to question traditional processes and aesthetics. My ambition for Grand Canvas was to eliminate the vertical ridges that usually appear with wallpaper applications,” Nicolaescu said. “I wanted to offer homeowners the opportunity to invest in a seamless, single-roll wall covering that could transform a room into a giant canvas. Additionally, we created an amazing tube that holds one grand piece of wallcovering, perfectly sized to the wall it’s going to transform.”

Sustainable and eco-friendly

The design team at Grand Canvas cycled through several innovations to arrive at the current seamless wallcovering users can install and remove at lightning speed. They use future-proof materials for their wallcoverings that consist of SEAQUAL yarn made from recycled marine plastic and PET bottles. In addition, all products are certified according to the Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX, free from PVC, heavy metals, and phthalates. The company also uses a printing process that decreases water waste by 98 percent per meter compared to traditional screen printing. All Grand Canvas inks are eco-safe and odor free.

Pre-designed or custom bespoke wallcoverings

Grand Canvas offers a wide selection of pre-designed wall art options, but clients can use their own designs or choose one from the artists’ marketplace. Artists from anywhere in the world can upload their work and receive a commission for every person who decides to decorate their homes with it.

A revolution worth waiting for

“We acknowledge that you waited far too long for a wallpaper revolution. That’s why we insisted on creating something that was practical, creative, affordable, and truly innovative. You don’t turn an industry like traditional wallpaper on its head without something genuinely intriguing and artful,” Nicolaescu said.

Customers can expect the following from their Grand Canvas masterpiece:

- Customization

- Vibrant colors

- Odorless ink

- Silky textures

- Sensual designs

- Washable material

- Scratch-proof material

- Oil repellant

- Fire resistant

- Durable

Easy to install

Grand Canvas creations are easy to install. They ship right to the customer’s door, along with the company’s “magical tube,” ensuring the product is protected from rips, tears, stains, and other blemishes. Instead of hanging the new wall décor strip by strip, the included tube rolls the single piece onto the wall seamlessly, without the hassle and frustration of traditional wallpaper.

“Applying traditional wallpapers is a serious test for your current relationship, that’s for sure! You won’t have to go through that after experiencing the ease and beauty of our one-piece wallpapers. It’s time to stop pushing the limits and enjoy the process… and the result!” Nicolaescu said.

The next generation of wallcoverings

Grand Canvas helps users overcome the limitations of conventional wallpaper.

“We wanted something truly spectacular in appearance that is faster and easier to apply without experience,” Nicolaescu said. “Our vision was one big piece of wallpaper, precisely cut to fit the space it’s intended to cover. Another achievement we’re proud of is offering the quality of a luxury wallcovering at the price of wall paint – $2.43 per square foot, making the customer choice evident.”

Conclusion

Grand Canvas offers unique, single-piece sustainable wallpaper and wall murals. To learn more about the bespoke wall mural options, visit the website or reach out on social media at Facebook, Instagram, Etsy, YouTube, and Pinterest.

