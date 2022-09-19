Here's Why Many High Income Earners Struggle With Controlling Their Finances And How To Turn It Around, According To The Industry Leader Hubris Global Wealth Management

For Eric McLoyd, a leading personal finance coach, many Americans are good at making money but bad at managing it, while others need help to grow their money mindset or be fiscally responsible in their business. That's where Hubris Global Wealth Management comes in.

According to an NFCC/Wells Fargo survey, only 44% of Americans have a budget in place. Meanwhile, only 64% of Americans say they are worried about their finances, based on the 2022 Policygenius Financial Anxiety Survey.

"Unfortunately, financial literacy levels don't automatically increase with income," says Eric McLoyd, a leading personal financial coach who has helped 6-figure earners gain control of their finances. According to the Milken Institute, only 57% of adults in the U.S. are financially literate. Many need help managing lifestyle inflation, which occurs when their monthly expenses increase as they earn more money.

Eric helps 6-figure earners through his signature financial coaching program YOUR CFO, where he provides the accountability, guidance, and structure needed to deactivate negative beliefs and behaviors, improve financial literacy, understand their current financial situation, implement 7-figure goals, track their progress, create their money team, and become a millionaire.

S. Steward, one of Eric McLoyd's clients, lauded the financial coach for bringing such a game-changing program that helps empower individuals to gain control of their cash flow.

"After working with Eric for 3-months, he helped me create a new mindset about my relationship with money, implement systems to properly budget and track my expenses, and be accountable for my cash flow," Steward wrote in a review.

M. Pressley, another client, said Eric has helped her "wrap her mind around business growth."

"Eric's Your CFO program has been an amazing addition to MLP! He helps me wrap my mind around business growth, leveraging my employees, and the financials of being an entrepreneur. He always leaves me with something to think about, and it is because of his guidance that I finally feel in control of my destiny as a woman-owned, black-owned business owner," said Pressley.

Meanwhile, O. Melbourne said his opportunity to work with Eric allowed him to strengthen his mindset and positioned him to succeed.

"The accountability of becoming more of a professional from his coaching; helped to improve not just my business qualities but also my life to take on this journey," Melbourne wrote.

Eric has earned an MBA in Corporate Finance and passed the FINRA Investment Adviser Series 65 Exam. Having been an award-winning life and health insurance recruiter and producer, he has founded and led several Chicagoland economic development institutions and helped over 100 entrepreneurs of color fulfill their dream of becoming business owners and non-profit leaders. He has also started his podcast.

Those who want to reach out to Eric McLoyd may send a direct message or email immediately. Others who wish to learn more about Hubris Global Wealth Management may follow its social channel for more information.

