The Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 30.35 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Women's Health Therapeutics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320004/?utm_source=GNW

74% during the forecast period. Our report on the women's health therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by strategic alliances.

The women's health therapeutics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The women's health therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Fertility

• Oncology

• Menopause

• Infection

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the rising awareness of gynecological diseases as one of the prime reasons driving the women's health therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of novel therapies and rising government initiatives for antibiotic resistance will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on women's health therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Women's health therapeutics market sizing

• Women's health therapeutics market forecast

• Women's health therapeutics market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading women's health therapeutics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., GLS Pharma Pvt. Ltd., ICON plc, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk AS, ObsEva SA, Pfizer Inc., Radius Health Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TSUMURA and Co., Vivesto AB, and Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA. Also, the women's health therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320004/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________